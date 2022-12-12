“They simply have to be” – Middlesbrough’s promotion chances under Michael Carrick: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Carrick has made a rather instant impact at Middlesbrough, with the Teesside club now in the top half of the Championship table.

Matt Crooks’ injury-time winner against Luton Town on Saturday was a third successive victory for Boro, whilst they have managed to amass 13 points from their last five.

It remains to be seen how busy of a January transfer window it will be at the Riverside, which is something that could determine how successful of a season it will end up being.

Sitting four points outside of the play-offs, after was a difficult start to the campaign, things certainly look rather bright for Carrick and Co. whilst there is still a large chunk of the season left to play.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Boro under Carrick’s stewardship and answer whether or not they should be viewed as promotion candidates…

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

Billy Mulley

They simply have to be at this point.

When Boro were underperforming at the start of the season, it always seemed a matter of when would they start to show the form that they recently have done.

They have the personnel to cause problems in this division, with Carrick seemingly starting to unlock that, with the January transfer window providing him with an opportunity to have his say on the squad.

The second-tier remains extremely close and competitive, which of course, means that there are several teams that will be considered as promotion contenders.

It may prove to be too difficult to disrupt the top two as the rest of the campaign progresses, as I can see Burnley and Sheffield United starting to pull away from the rest.

However, they have a great chance of reaching the top-six, and should they bring momentum into the play-offs, then they would have a good chance of succeeding.

Alfie Burns

t’s been a great start and we are finally seeing a talented squad perform as we’d expect in the Championship.

Obviously the tight nature of the division means that three straight wins either side of the break has lifted them within four points of the top-six. That’s nothing with 24 games left to play this season.

Boro started well after the World Cup break, too, clearly not losing much momentum; another tick in the box.

In a way, everyone from 15th upwards is probably a promotion candidate in the Championship and, given what Nottingham Forest did last season, you wouldn’t want to write anyone off.

Boro have turned a corner and have momentum. There’s a long way to go, but there’s no reason why they can’t put lofty ambitions in place.

James Reeves

It has been an impressive turnaround at Middlesbrough under Carrick.

Four wins in five games has been excellent, but perhaps the most impressive thing is how Carrick has shown his tactical ability. He has switched to a back four, played Isaiah Jones further forward as a winger, moved Riley McGree out to the left and deployed the in-form Chuba Akpom in the number 10 role and it is no coincidence that all those players have thrived.

His substitutions have been equally as effective, with midfielder Matt Crooks coming off the bench to play up front and scoring the winner in their last two games.

Carrick has also instilled character in his players, underlined by Boro scoring stoppage-time winners in consecutive matches. It demonstrates the belief and confidence now in a squad who were regularly criticised by previous manager Chris Wilder.

The 41-year-old is still a young manager and this is his first permanent managerial post, so it will be interesting to see how he responds when Boro go through a tough run.

But he clearly has the respect and authority of the dressing room and if they can continue the consistency shown so far under his guidance, particularly in such an open division, then there is no reason why Boro cannot challenge this season.