“They simply have to be..” – Are Coventry City genuine promotion contenders? The verdict

Coventry City go into the international break in 11th place and are currently two points outside of the Championship play-off positions.

Should the Sky Blues win their games in hand, then they would take a spot in the division’s top-six, with the World Cup-enforced break coming at a bad time for a side full of confidence.

The Midlands club have won their last four Championship matches, beating the likes of Watford, Blackburn Rovers and QPR in the process, and the most striking aspect of it all is that they have not conceded in those matches.

In fact, the Sky Blues have kept 10 clean sheets in their last 13 matches and are proving to be some force in the Championship after a struggling start.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Coventry and whether they can go on and secure promotion to the Premier League…

Billy Mulley

They simply have to be considered as contenders at this stage but it remains to be seen if this international break sucks out all of this momentum.

They have been excellent in recent weeks, winning games in different ways and they have shown the necessary signs that teams who are successful show.

After flirting with the play-off positions last time out, the ambition was always going to be the top-six this time around, however, they could even be setting their sights higher than just a top-six spot.

January might prove to be a testing time for the Sky Blues, with Coventry possessing individuals of high quality who could be targeted by clubs in a higher tier.

With the Championship as close and competitive as it is, Coventry have an excellent chance of being successful this year.

Adam Jones

You can’t help but look at the Sky Blues as potential promotion competitors considering the form they were in before the World Cup break.

Managing to keep hold of some of their best assets too, with Viktor Gyokeres in form, Callum O’Hare back from his injury and Gus Hamer in the middle of the park, they have a great spine and that could be crucial for them as they look to climb into the top six.

The race for the play-offs is as wide open as it ever has been and that will give Mark Robins’ side plenty of encouragement, with the Sky Blues also under less pressure than many others to secure a place in the promotion mix. That should work in their favour with the pressure firmly off them.

You feel they probably need a couple of additions during the winter window though considering they didn’t enjoy the most productive summer in terms of incomings.

Ned Holmes

Given their recent form and how open the Championship is this season, it would remiss to rule them out of the running.

The Sky Blues start to 2022/23 was poor for a number of factors but they always seemed in a false position.

That has proven to be true and since mid-October, they’ve exploded into life – winning seven of their last nine games and four on the bounce.

Are there better teams in the division? Certainly but there are a number of reasons why Coventry are in with a shout.

First of all, the division is wide open and there are few standout teams beyond Burnley.

In Viktor Gyokeres, they’ve got a proper quality goalscorer while they have a fantastic manager in Mark Robins, who has built a tight squad.

There’s no reason why Coventry can’t be in or around the top six come May.