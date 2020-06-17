‘They should steer clear’ – Sunderland and a potential transfer move for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Marcus Maddison has been released from his contract at Hull City and will now be a free agent this summer, with Peterborough opting not to keep him on also.

This ultimately could alert Sunderland, who have been heavily linked with a move for the attacking midfielder in the past.

So, should the Black Cats look to revitalise interest in the 26-year-old this summer? Or should they steer clear after his mediocre spell at the Tigers?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views…..

George Harbey

I think they should steer clear to be honest.

Maddison is undoubtedly a very talented player at League One level – he scored so many goals and created so many assists for Peterborough, and it’s surprising how he’s never had a move to the Championship before this season.

I don’t think Maddison’s attitude would be ideal for Sunderland, though. It hasn’t worked out for him since moving to Hull, and he’s been known for being a bit of a livewire in the past.

Phil Parkinson needs to get recruitment spot-on this summer and bring in some great characters who can help Sunderland make a long-awaited return to the Championship after two disappointing campaigns in League One.

Even though he has been excellent in League One before, Maddison would be a bit of a risky signing in my opinion. Will Grigg was a fantastic League One player before he moved to Sunderland, and look how that has turned out.

Ned Holmes

Without a doubt.

The Black Cats are facing another season in League One and Maddison’s record in the division is frankly outrageous.

52 goals and 76 assists in six seasons is a fantastic contribution from an attacking midfielder.

Tempting him to drop back into the division may not be easy but if Sunderland can they should snap him up.

Yes, there have been concerns raised about his attitude but if the Black Cats can get him firing he could be huge in helping them get back to the Championship.

Alfie Burns

Absolutely, it should be one of the first deals that Sunderland are looking to tie up this summer.

Maddison hasn’t made the grade in the Championship and you’ve got to imagine the playmaker is now prepared to step back into League One.

Sunderland looks a good destination for him too; they are a big enough club to carry his ambition, whilst if they get back into the Championship, he will have a better chance of building himself at that level than he’s given himself at Hull.

A pretty dire spell at Hull must be overlooked by Sunderland, who could build their own reshape around the signing of Maddison.