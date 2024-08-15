This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

After Norwich City's opening day defeat to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium, questions have been asked about the Canaries' centre-back duo of Grant Hanley and Shane Duffy.

Johannes Hoff Thorup will be thinking about which two central defenders will best suit his style, with six options already on the table, including Jose Cordoba this summer, Callum Doyle coming in on loan from Manchester City and also academy graduates Brad Hills and Jaden Warner.

Hanley and Duffy both have experience, both being 32, but haven't actually played many games with each other, due to Hanley's prolonged injuries last season.

The question now for Thorup is, will this partnership cement a promotion push?

Norwich duo Duffy and Hanley being questioned

With the six options already, Thorup has a choice now about whether to change the duo on Saturday versus Blackburn Rovers.

FLW's Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes believes that they are both good players in their own right through their experience, but they don't work together, and it could be time for a younger option.

"I personally don't mind Hanley and Duffy, but I don't think they should be playing together.

"We need a younger, more progressive player next to them, but Hanley gets a lot of hate, but I'm not really there with that. When he plays, he is good. I think he's underrated.

"I don't think the partnership works, but if you put Córdoba next to one of them, it should work, or even Doyle could play there.

"I would keep Hills as well, and I'd let Warner go out on loan and potentially another one in. Personally, I would sign another player, and then we've got five options.

Doyle is another option that could play centre-back, being left footed as well will help Thorup's style of playing out the back and pushing their full backs wide.

On the other hand, if it's a younger, more progressive player that is needed, that is what Cordoba has been brought in for, and being Thorup's first signing as Canaries manager, he clearly admires the 23-year-old.

They have the homegrown talent of Hills and Warner. Hills is slightly more experienced after impressing on loan at Accrington Stanley last season and warrants why Zeke would opt for Jaden Warner to be loaned out, as the 20-year-old only appeared 10 times for Notts County last season.

Warner and Hills partnered each other in the 4-3 EFL Cup win over Stevenage, Hills impressed, but Warner looked a bit more out of his depth with a loan move being wise.

Norwich should look at another centre-back

Although options are there for Norwich, if Warner is to be loaned out, they can't rely on Hanley to stay fit after last season, pointing towards looking at adding to their defensive roster.

Norwich missed out on left-footed centre-back Martin Frese, who played under Thorup at Nordsjaelland, choosing to join Hellas Verona.

Someone else who featured frequently for Thorup was Adamo Nagalo from Burkina Faso.

The 21-year-old played 31 times this season and has impressed. He was a familiar name on Thorup's teamsheet.

Adamo Nagalo's stats in the Superliga from the 23/24 season per FotMob Games 31 Pass accuracy % 91% Tackles won % 77.8% Interceptions 25 Goals 1

He prides himself on his strength, his progression through the midfield, but also his calmness on the ball, which is something Norwich are looking for.

Duffy and Hanley are looking like safe options at this moment in time, but judging by the defeat to Oxford, another signing at the back wouldn't hurt.