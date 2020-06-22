‘They should look to offload him’ – Manager reveals interest in Nottingham Forest player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rapid Bucuresti manager Dan Alexa has expressed his desire in signing Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon, in an interview with Telekom Sport.

The 33-year-old left Forest on a temporary basis in the summer, joining Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia on a season-long loan deal after falling out of favour at the City Ground.

The arrivals of Aro Muric and Brice Samba pushed Pantilimon down the pecking order, and with only one year left on his contract at Forest, it remains to be seen whether he remains on Trentside for another year.

Dan Alexa, manager of Rapid Bucuresti, has expressed his desire in Pantilimon, hailing the 33-year-old as an “exceptional” goalkeeper.

Alexa, though, has admitted that Pantilimon’s wages could prove to be a stumbling block. He said: “I would really like him. I would really like to be able to work with him. He is an exceptional goalkeeper.

“He is a goalkeeper above the level of League 1. He is a boy with a lot of modesty. A boy with an exceptional character.

“Who wouldn’t want Pantilimon as a student? If Rapid are promoted, sure. But it’s hard for me to believe we can bring him. Even if he is in Cyprus, he has a very good salary.”

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Forest should look to let Pantilimon leave this summer…

Alfie Burns

Pantilimon is sure to be a high earner and someone that Forest will look to move on in the summer, whatever division they find themselves in next season.

The goalkeeper was a safe pair of hands, but he’s not really needed any longer and you’ve got to feel that something is going to have to give at Forest in terms of outgoings.

Their squad is massive and excess baggage like Pantilimon is going to have to be offloaded.

Having a high earner and such a big name sitting around not contributing anything is a risky game to play and Forest need to be bullish with their approach.

The interest is a good thing and you can see why there would be an eagerness to get this done.

George Harbey

I think it’s definitely the right time for Pantilimon to leave Forest for good.

He clearly isn’t part of Sabri Lamouchi’s plans given that he brought in two new goalkeepers in the summer, and with Jordan Smith also a key part of the Frenchman’s squad.

Pantilimon is 33 years of age now and he hasn’t got much longer left in his playing career, and a move back to Romania in the final stages of his career could be a really good move for him.

For Forest, getting the goalkeeper off the wage bill could be beneficial for the Reds and for Lamouchi, as he looks to strengthen his squad in the summer ahead of next season.

Sam Rourke

He’s nowhere near the starting XI with Brice Samba in the mix.

Pantilimon has shown good qualities at times during his stint at the City Ground, but on the whole, too many inconsistent displays have somewhat tarnished his reputation at the club.

I think it is time to move on the former Watford man this summer, as I doubt he’ll be wanting to play second fiddle with his career reaching its latter stages.

I envisage Forest making a move for a more reliable, sturdy back-up goalkeeper in the summer to compete with Samba, especially if they manage to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Ned Holmes

For me, it all depends on how happy Pantilimon is to play second fiddle to Brice Samba.

The Frenchman has become Lamouchi’s clear first choice and you feel Pantilimon, who has spent this season out on loan, is unlikely to displace him in the starting XI.

The 33-year-old is a hugely experienced goalkeeper, though, and someone that would be a really useful back-up, if that’s in the Championship or the Premier League.

That said, Forest don’t want to head into next season with him in the squad if he isn’t happy with his role and doesn’t want to be there.

If that is the case, they should look to offload him this summer, get some money for him, and bring in a replacement.