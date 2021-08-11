‘They should look to keep him,’ ‘Should be moved on’ – Nottingham Forest face transfer decision with 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Joao Carvalho joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2018 for a club record transfer fee.

Making 38 appearances and scoring four times in his first season with the club, Carvalho looked like he would continue his progression at the club, however, he saw his first-team opportunities diminish the following year.

Carvalho then spent the 2020/21 campaign with Almeria in Spain’s second-tier. The midfielder featured 32 times for the Segunda Division outfit – a year they narrowly missed out on promotion by finishing fourth.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the 24-year-old. Carvalho was an unused substitute during Forest’s defeat to Coventry City at the weekend, but could play a part in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Bradford City.

We asked the team at FLW to share their thoughts on whether Forest should look to keep hold of him or move him on ahead of the August transfer deadline…

Phil Spencer

I certainly think that Joao Carvalho should be moved on before the end of August.

The attacking midfielder’s first season at the club was one to remember with four goals and eight assists to his name, but since then things just haven’t worked out.

A mixed campaign at the City Ground led to him being shipped out on loan to Almeria last term, a spell that hardly set the world alight either.

Chris Hughton is trying to build a reliable team that can perhaps push them into the top half of the table this term and Carvalho just doesn’t seem to feature in those plans.

Rather than being a fringe player I think it’s in everyone’s best interest for the Portuguese fringe star to move on.

Carvalho doesn’t want to spend another season stagnating with Forest and for the Championship club, it could be a big boost to get his wages off the books.

Ben Wignall

If Chris Hughton isn’t going to use Carvalho then I see no benefit to Forest keeping him at the club.

Carvalho probably didn’t play like a £13.2 million player in his debut season with the club in 2018-19 but it was clear that there was potential there and natural technical ability.

Sabri Lamouchi didn’t fancy him though in his starting line-up and the price that Forest paid for the attacking midfielder soon looked to be a ridiculous deal, but his re-emergence in pre-season gave some kind of home that maybe Carvalho would be given a new lease of life under Chris Hughton after an underwhelming spell with Almeria in Spain.

He failed to get off the bench though against Coventry City on Sunday when a goal was needed for the win which probably tells you everything you need to know.

Salarysport believe that Carvalho earns £15,000 a week – it’ll be hard for anyone who might be interested in Carvalho to pay him that kind of money but it may be worth Forest sorting out a loan deal for the season that pays most of it, and his departure would allow Brennan Johnson to flourish in the number 10 role.

George Harbey

I think they should look to keep him. I don’t think any good comes out of him being sold or shipped out at the moment.

Forest have struggled to make signings this summer, and slowly but surely, Chris Hughton is adding fresh faces to his squad one by one.

The Reds aren’t exactly blessed with attacking options, though, and if Carvalho were to leave, then it would leave them short despite the recent loan arrival of Philip Zinckernagel.

Carvalho is a player who has failed to live up to expectations at the City Ground, but for me, he still has a lot to prove and should be given a fair chance.

Offloading him at a time where there is a lack of depth going forward and not many signings being brought in would be a daft move.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Nottingham Forest’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? Luke Freeman Lewis Grabban Joe Lolley Lyle Taylor