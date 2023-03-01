“They should hold out for £12m+” – How much should Hull demand for Aston Villa & Nottingham Forest target? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City could face a battle to keep hold of Jacob Greaves as Premier League interest emerged in the defender.

The Tigers rejected offers from Middlesbrough for the 22-year-old, and it’s turned out to be a good decision as Greaves has gone on to have an impressive season, whether he has played at centre-back or left-back.

Greaves agreed a long-term deal following Boro’s interest, so Hull are under no pressure to sell, but the Daily Mail have claimed that Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are all ready to test their resolve in the summer.

So, what is Greaves worth? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

You’re talking in the £10m ballpark.

Hull are under no pressure to sell given Greaves is on a chunky contract, basically running until 2027.

The only pressure that will come would be from the player asking to leave. Even then, given the amount of clubs interested, Hull can drive up that price.

At 22, Greaves has potential to grow into and his value isn’t going to decrease immediately if Hull hold off selling.

Clubs, then, like Forest, Villa or Brentford, will have to pay eight-figures at least to land his signature.

Hull are fortunate that they are in such a good position.

Josh Cole

Given that Hull were reportedly seeking £5m to £7m for Greaves before the start of the current campaign, it is fair to say that the standard of his performances for the club in the Championship have warranted his value to increase significantly.

Currently averaging the second-highest WhoScored match rating at the MKM Stadium at this level, Greaves has made 3.8 clearances and 2.5 tackles per game in the second-tier.

Greaves signed a deal last year that is set to keep him at Hull until 2026 and thus the Championship side will not need to cash in on him this summer.

Therefore, unless a team submits an offer in excess of £10m, it would not be at all surprising if the Tigers retain his services for another season.

Chris Gallagher

They should hold out for £12m+.

Greaves is a talented young player and has the potential to get even better and crucially the Tigers aren’t in a position where they need to sell as he has a long-term contract.

Therefore, they hold all the cards when it comes to negotiations and they now have an owner that doesn’t need to cash in.

That should ensure they don’t get bullied and even if Greaves does want to move they will be able to get a good fee.