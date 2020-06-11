‘They should have faith’ – Phil Parkinson’s situation at Sunderland: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are set for another season in League One, after the news that the 2019/20 campaign would be curtailed in the third tier.

Naturally, the debate as to whether Phil Parkinson should retain his status as manager of the Black Cats has been raised on social media by a number of fans.

The former Bolton manager did of course come in halfway through the season after Jack Ross was given the boot at the Stadium of Light, so he has not had a full season yet to instil his football.

But, he failed to push Sunderland into the play-off zone, which has left many Black Cats fans rather disgruntled.

So, with this in mind, should the club keep hold of Parkinson or look to move him on?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views….

Ned Holmes

I think they should keep him.

Had it not been for that four-game wobble ahead of the delay, the Black Cats would be in the play-offs or potentially have secured automatic promotion.

Parkinson’s start was shaky but he turned things around and I think with a summer window and pre-season, Sunderland should be in a strong position for next year.

It’s easy to forget that he came in midway through the season. If he can sort out his squad this summer, I think he can take them up next term.

Alfie Burns

I’ve said previously that I feel now is the time for Sunderland to have a little bit of consistency, and I will stand by that statement. Parkinson is an experienced manager who has what it takes to get Sunderland moving back in the right direction out of League One.

Admittedly, there’s huge pressure on Sunderland to deliver promotion in 2020/21; three years in League One is too long for a club that size and they simply can’t afford a fourth campaign in the third-tier.

The board need to get things right in terms of the management set-up, but I would definitely say they should have faith in Parkinson.

Chopping and changing the man in the dugout has been a factor in Sunderland sliding through the Football League and now is the time to stop messing around with that.

Back Parkinson in the summer and give him a chance to build. Then, all Sunderland can do is cross their fingers.

George Harbey

I think Parkinson needs a chance to rebuild his squad and bring in his own type of players in a full transfer window.

I personally believe that he is a really good manager, and fans shouldn’t feel uninspired by him just because of his time at Bolton. Even Pep Guardiola would have struggled to keep them afloat in the Championship given the absolute chaos behind the scenes.

Of course, Sunderland could and probably should have done a lot better in 2019/20, but it’s always hard for a manager to join midway through the season and do a good job, when he’s taking over a squad that was built by a previous manager.

Give him a full summer to get rid of the deadwood and the players who don’t suit his system, give him the backing to bring in his own targets who will suit his system, and then he can have no excuses.