‘They should draw a line here’ – Ipswich Town showing transfer interest in 25-year-old: The verdict

Ipswich Town are battling with League One rivals MK Dons and Belgian outfit Beerschot for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, according to the Daily Mail.

The three-cap Scotland international scored eight times in the Scottish Premiership last season and is the subject of a £500,000 bid from Beerschot, who are affiliated with Championship side Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old’s also being ‘followed’ though by the two aforementioned League One outfits – although the Dons have strengthened massively up-front this summer with the addition of Mo Eisa and the loan signings of Max Watters and Troy Parrott.

Ipswich meanwhile have brought in Macauley Bonne and Joe Pigott whilst Conor Chaplin is either a striker or a wide forward, so it doesn’t look like they’re desperate for another striker despite the supposed interest.

Would Shankland be a good potential addition at Portman Road though? The FLW team have had their say.

Chris Thorpe

Personally I don’t think they need Shankland at all, as they have just brought in both Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin.

I can see those two being their first choice partnership up front, so therefore I don’t see where the Scotsman would fit in.

I get the impression that he was on their list of targets earlier in the window, but that may well have been prior to securing Chaplin.

£500,000 is a lot of money for Ipswich to stump up after a summer of spending heavily and I would be doubtful over their ability to compete with Beerschot on that front.

Stranger things have happened in the market of course but I think this one could be off the table at Portman Road.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a smart signing for Ipswich if they do get a deal done for Shankland.

Ipswich struggled for a goalscorer last season, with James Norwood topping their scoring charts with only nine in the league, and that will not have helped their cause when it came to their ultimately unsuccessful bid for promotion.

As a result, the addition of another reliable source of goals heading into the new campaign would certainly be useful for the Tractor Boys, who will once again be targeting a return to the Championship next season.

Shankland has already shown on numerous occasion throughout his career that he is a player who knows where the goal is, so he could be a more than useful option to fill that role for Paul Cook’s side.

Ipswich have already shown with their business this summer that they are willing to put their money where their mouth is in terms of recruitment, so with Shankland now into the final year of his contract at Dundee United, they may be able to afford to bring the striker to Portman Road before the window closes.

As a result, this does seem to be one that is well worth pursuing for the Tractor Boys.

George Harbey

I honestly do not think he is needed.

Don’t get me wrong, Shankland has really impressed me in recent seasons and his goal record has been so impressive, scoring nine goals in all competitions last term and 24 goals in 2019/20.

But Ipswich already have Joe Pigott, Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne at the club, and it is likely that one will miss out every week depending on the formation they play.

Bringing in Shankland would not only be costly, but could also have an effect on one or two of those players’ morale, which wouldn’t be a positive.

They have shown plenty of intent in this window, but they should draw a line here.