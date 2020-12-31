‘They should do all they can to sign him’ – QPR to rival Watford for EFL goal-machine: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have joined the race to sign Crawley Town’s Max Watters, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old striker has enjoyed an excellent season so far after scoring 16 goals in 16 appearances for the League Two side this term.

This has led the Hoops to his door as they look to address their misfiring attack.

But would Watters be a good fit for Mark Warburton’s side? Our team at FLW have their say…

Jake Sanders

Whilst Watters’ lack of EFL experience could be a concern for Rangers, they need a natural goalscorer in their ranks if they want to avoid getting dragged into a relegation dogfight.

And for me, that’s exactly what Watters is all about. The striker boasts an outstanding record in League Two this season, and earned his move to a higher level.

Whilst Rangers have no fewer than four strikers in their first-team squad, they need goals right now, and that’s exactly what Watters should bring.

If I was Mark Warburton, I’d be looking at taking a punt on this one.

Sam Rourke

QPR need attacking reinforcements, there is no denying that.

Watters has enjoyed a sensational campaign so far for Crawley, finding a new lease of life in front of goal ever since his release from Doncaster Rovers.

His goal return is certainly eye-catching and he’s a real threat in the box, though is just as capable in the air as well – for me, he’d offer a great alternative to Lyndon Dykes at QPR.

Of course, the jump from League Two to the Championship is sizeable and Watters would need to be afforded time and patience to adapt to the rigours and demands of second tier football.

It’s no secret that the R’s don’t have bags of money to spend in the January window so if a cut-price deal can be sorted with Crawley for Watters, I think it’s well worth a go.

He’s only 21-years-old also, so has plenty of time to develop and mature as a footballer.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing for the R’s.

Watters looks a striker with a really bright future and has been firing goals in for Crawley Town this season, only seeming to improve as 2020/21 has worn on.

Even with the summer arrivals of Bonne and Dykes, I’m not convinced by QPR’s striking options and adding a talented 21-year-old could be just what they need.

The interest in him shows just what a bright talent he is and the west London club has benefitted greatly in recent years from bringing players like him in and helping them develop.

They should do all they can to sign him.