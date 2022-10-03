“They should be capable of attracting better” – European coach in the frame for Middlesbrough vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Carlos Corberan is one of the candidates in the running to replace Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough manager, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

The Spaniard led Huddersfield Town to an unlikely third-place finish in the Championship last season, just a year after being in a relegation battle with the Terriers in the same division.

After losing the play-off final to Nottingham Forest back in May though, Corberan resigned from his role at the John Smith’s Stadium and ended up taking on the vacancy at Greek giants Olympiacos, where he lasted just six weeks before being sacked by owner Evangelos Marinakis, who is also the man in charge at Forest.

He is now a strong option to take charge at Boro, who dispensed of Wilder’s services on Monday morning after less than a year in charge on Teesside, with the club languishing in 22nd position in the second tier of English football after 11 matches.

Would Corberan be a good fit at the Riverside Stadium though? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Ben Wignall

For what Corberan did with a Huddersfield side last season that had barely any money spent on it means he has to be considered a top Championship head coach.

He was able to utilise a number of different systems to great effect and got the best out of a team that is now struggling – even though they have lost some key players over the summer it’s still testament to the job he actually did.

Despite his obvious talents, I would be wary of Boro appointing Corberan because I believe he’d be better at a side that aims to soak up pressure and then hits on the counter attack.

With the players Boro have at their disposal, they need a boss who is willing to play on the front foot and specialises in that kind of play, and I am just not sure Corberan is that individual.

Marcus Ally

I am less sold on Corberan turning Boro into a promotion-pushing side in the Championship, than I am him being a decent appointment in general.

For where they are in the table, Boro do not need to worry about competing for the top six in the short term and bringing in Corberan would likely have a galvanising effect.

The Spaniard is very defensive-minded, which can work at this level, but with Boro’s long term view being promotion back to the Premier League, I am not convinced that Corberan is the manager to realise that ambition.

He did incredibly well at Huddersfield, but they relied a lot on set-pieces and had a back three that performed well above their station over the course of the campaign – how repeatable that is remains to be seen.

Chris Gallagher

I’m not sure about this.

Even though the work he did with Huddersfield last season was fantastic, Corberan still hasn’t fully convinced me that he’s a top coach.

So, to sack someone who has proven himself over a number of years, like Wilder, for the Spaniard who has one good season on his CV seems a needless risk.

That’s not to say that Wilder shouldn’t have been sacked but the whole point of making a change is that you go out and bring in someone better but I don’t see Corberan as an upgrade.

The expectations at Middlesbrough are different to Huddersfield too, so he’d need to have a team that rely less on counter-attacking and set-pieces, as the Terriers did.

Corberan would by no means be an awful appointment but I think they should be capable of attracting better.