‘They should avoid this one’ – 35-y/o emerges as contender for Bristol City vacancy: The verdict

Bristol City are on the lookout for a new boss after Dean Holden was sacked following defeat to Reading last night.

That continued what had been a very alarming run for the Robins, as they have now lost 11 of their previous 15 league games. Therefore, many fans backed the decision to remove Lee Johnson’s former assistant.

Some early names we're hearing include Paul Cook, Michael Appleton and Russell Martin. Our understanding is that the club is looking for a more experienced manager this time, ideally though. Nobody lined up. #BristolCity don't speak to people behind the head coach's back. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 17, 2021

Now, attention has turned to identifying his successor, and Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor revealed that Russell Martin is one of the names under consideration.

The 35-year-old’s managerial career has only just started out with MK Dons, but he has quickly built a reputation for someone who plays stylish football.

So, would he be a good appointment for the Robins? We take a look…

Jacob Potter

I’m really not sure about this one.

That’s nothing against Martin either, as I think he’s got what it takes to manage in the Championship in the future.

But I just can’t see Bristol City being the ideal move for him in his managerial career this season, as the Robins need a manager that can come in and have an instant impact at Ashton Gate, whilst also having experience of managing at this level. They’ve been nowhere near good enough in recent matches, which has seen them tumble down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

There are far better and more experienced options that the Robins can target in the coming weeks, and I’d be putting someone like Paul Cook at the top of my list.

George Harbey

I’m not sure this is the type of profile of manager City should be targeting.

Martin has done a solid job in charge of MK Dons thus far, and it is clear that he will have a good future in management.

But City have gone with the young, up and coming managerial profile with Lee Johnson and Dean Holden, and that has failed to work out on both occasions.

They need someone who has experience and knows how to galvanise a dressing room, and someone who knows how to pick up results and hit the ground running in the Championship.

They should avoid this one.

Sam Rourke

Martin is impressing at MK Dons it has to be said, with their recent run of form looking very promising.

The 35-year-old has a wealth of playing experience in the EFL, yet he is still in the early days of his move into management and for me that’s why Bristol City should perhaps hold off on this one.

The Robins need an element of experience for me and someone who can come in and immediately galvanise what is a dispirited dressing room right now.

For me, Paul Cook is that man and someone who can instil a winning mentality back into the Bristol City team, whilst deploying an attractive blend of football that provides solidity too.

Martin is an exciting option and is someone who looks set to have a good career in management judging by his stint so far at MK, but it would be a risk for Bristol City and they would benefit from going for a tried and tested boss.