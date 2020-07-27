‘They should avoid this’ – Insider reveals West Brom interest in West Ham player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion remain interested in signing West Ham United striker Albian Ajeti, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Baggies were linked with a permanent move for Ajeti in the summer, but his wage demands put them off and he instead moved to West Ham from FC Basel.

Ajeti – the scorer of 14 goals for Basel last term – is yet to make an impact for the Hammers this season, failing to find the net in 12 appearances and failing to start in the Premier League.

Albion, though, are still interested in Ajeti, according to ExWHUEmployee on the West Ham Way podcast, after Slaben Bilic’s side won promotion to the Premier League in midweek.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Ajeti would be a good signing for the Baggies…

Alfie Burns

It’s plainly obvious that West Brom are going to have to recruit a striker heading back into the Premier League. They didn’t have that 15+ goal striker in the Championship and it nearly cost them, so it is essential they source one ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Would Ajeti be a convincing addition after what we’ve seen so far? Probably not, but it is worth considering his little game time at West Ham.

A fresh opportunity at the Hawthorns might be good for the 23-year-old, who, undoubtedly, has time on his side in terms of cracking the Premier League.

Ultimately, for me, if I were a West Brom fan, I’d be wanting a slightly more established name coming in to solve the striker issues currently facing Bilic.

George Dagless

Not for me.

He has ability but he’s shown at West Ham he is perhaps not good enough for the Premier League.

Obviously, a move can sometimes not work and then the next club you play for things fall into place but it’s a risk the Baggies do not need to be taking.

They need a forward, or perhaps more than one, but they need proven players for the Premier League and that’s why I think they should avoid this.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure at all about this one.

Ateji signed for West Ham for a sizeable fee not so long ago, but he’s simply not been good enough since signing for the Hammers.

West Brom need to sign a striker that has proven Premier League experience, and Ateji doesn’t fit this description.

The Baggies are right to have a striker on their transfer agenda in the summer, as I’m not convinced that Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu are good enough to play regularly in the top-flight.

But like I say, there are far better options out there for West Brom in the summer, and it’s vital they get their recruitment correct, otherwise they’ll be dropping straight back into the Championship.