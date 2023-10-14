Highlights Leeds United has refused to lower ticket prices for their fans ahead of the upcoming Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield, angering Terriers supporters.

Leeds United has a history of offering reciprocal pricing to clubs they play, but it's unclear why they did not reach a similar agreement with Huddersfield.

The expensive ticket prices for away fans, including the upcoming fixture against Huddersfield, are unfair and highlight the need for a cap on ticket pricing in lower level leagues.

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has claimed Leeds United refused to lower ticket prices for their fans ahead of the Yorkshire derby at Elland Road later this month.

How much will Huddersfield fans pay for a Leeds ticket?

Unlike in the Premier League, there is no cap when it comes to ticket pricing in the Football League, and Leeds have charged their neighbours £47 for an adult away ticket for this upcoming fixture.

There are cheaper prices available for juniors, young adults and senior citizens, but this will still be one of the most expensive tickets in the division.

Kevin Nagle makes Leeds United claim

Naturally, the prices angered Terriers supporters, and owner Nagle claimed that he had tried to speak to key figures at Elland Road about a reduction, but he stated on social media that they didn’t want to discuss the matter.

“Just so you know- We asked Leeds management to negotiate prices down for the match. They said no.”

However, this has been disputed by Leeds fans, as the club has been clear in the past that they will offer reciprocal pricing to clubs they play.

For example, Cardiff fans were set to be charged £45-47 for their opening day fixture at Elland Road, but after discussions between the clubs it was decided the Welsh side would pay £21 for an adult ticket for that game, as Leeds fans would be charged £21 when they travel to Cardiff later this season.

This has also happened with other clubs such as West Brom and Watford this season.

Therefore, it’s unclear why Leeds would not reach a similar agreement with Huddersfield, as Nagle is implying.

What does this mean?

Firstly, it’s a disgrace that Leeds charge £47 for an adult ticket for any away fan, or any fan for that matter, as Whites supporters will rightly point out that some home tickets cost that much as well. But, regardless of the team you follow, the majority will agree that it is far too expensive.

It’s quite remarkable that Premier League fans will pay £30 to watch their side on the road, whereas a lower level can charge £17 more. In an ideal world the EFL would step in to put a limit on how much fans pay for away tickets to stop things like this happening.

So, irrespective of the reciprocal pricing, Leeds should not be charging that amount in the first place.

Having said that, the reciprocal pricing was a good idea from the club, and it’s something they deserve credit for, and it appears to have worked with other clubs in the Championship. It is a way of ensuring Leeds fans aren’t ripped off when they travel away, which is usually in big numbers.

Hopefully, Nagle will provide more detail on why this didn't happen with Huddersfield.

But, the end result is that Huddersfield fans will have to pay a ridiculous amount later this month, and the same will apply to Leeds later in the year. So, the big losers on both occasions are the loyal away fans who will make the trip.

When is Leeds United vs Huddersfield?

This fixture is set to be played at Elland Road on October 28, with a 12:30 kick-off on the Saturday.

Both sides have two Championship games before then, with the first of those next week after the international break has finished.