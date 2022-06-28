“They run the risk” – Pundit assesses Rotherham United’s chances of avoiding the 2022/23 Championship drop

Rotherham United will be hoping to survive the Championship drop when the new campaign begins at the end of July.

The Millers, who have immediately bounced back to the second-tier, securing the second automatic spot in League One last season, will be looking to assemble a squad that can avoid the drop comfortably.

An already difficult task has been made even more strenuous with Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe departing for Sheffield Wednesday, whilst there is growing interest in Ben Wiles.

Detailing what he believes is the current biggest risk at Rotherham as things stand, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “If they kept the squad together, I think they would have had enough to stay in the championship.

“But the problem is they run the risk of that happening now (losing players to teams with bigger budgets) and losing two, three of the better players.”

The verdict

As Palmer says, when looking at the 2021/22 team that won promotion back to the Championship, it is a squad that certainly has what it takes to survive the second-tier drop.

It is now ultimately about keeping the core of the squad together, following the immediate departures of Smith and Ihiekwe.

Wiles is someone on the radar of several Championship outfits, whilst Chiedozie Ogbene represents another player who could see transfer interest surface.

Paul Warne, who has done a great job at Rotherham with a small budget over the years, has also proven to recruit intelligently and effectively when they have been dealt their own disappointments in the transfer window, something they have every chance with succeeding at if a similar situation arises.