‘They respect me’ – Gaetano Berardi speaks out on his relationship with the Leeds United fans

It’s safe to say that Gaetano Berardi is a player that has endeared himself to the majority of the Elland Road faithful in his time with the club.

The 31-year-old’s no-nonsense style of defending seems to have suited the club perfectly, and has made him a firm fans favourite at the club.

But the defender has had some moments to forget in his time with Leeds United, in particular, his dismissal against Derby County in their play-off semi-final defeat in the 2018/19 campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side and Berardi have learnt from that defeat though, and are now sat top of the Championship table with just nine matches remaining this season.

Berardi has struggled for consistent minutes in the Leeds team for much of this season, making just 20 appearances in all competitions due to the impressive showings from the likes of Ben White and Liam Cooper.

Speaking in a Q&A session for Leeds’ official Twitter account, Berardi issued an insight into his relationship with the Elland Road faithful.

“I remember the nice things that I read, the nice messages that people are sending me a lot of times. It’s a good memory and a really good feeling because of course there are going to be people that don’t like me.”

The defender went on to look back on his dismissal against Derby County in the play-offs last season, and admitted that he was comforted by the fans being on his side despite him receiving his marching orders on the night against the Rams.

“Most importantly, they respect me and it’s a good feeling and it has me in a really good way. I would always say this and especially after the Derby game, many people were on my side, so it was a good feeling, even if I was suffering a bit!”

The Verdict:

It’s good to hear that he’s got a good relationship with the Leeds United supporters.

He’s a player that has divided opinion in terms of his ability on the pitch, but he’s been a reliable member of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad to call upon when needed.

I can see why he’s a firm fans favourite at Elland Road as well, as he puts his heart into every minute of action for Leeds, and leaves everything on the pitch in a match.

It’s exactly the type of player that Leeds fans want representing the club in the future, and I think he deserves his shot in the Premier League next season with the Whites.