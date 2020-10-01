‘They really don’t need him’ – Stoke City eye Liverpool transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are in the race to sign Liverpool striker Liam Millar on loan, as per Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is being allowed to leave Anfield on loan as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp aims to give the forward more playing time in the EFL.

It’s not just the Potters who are keen on the striker who can also play on the left flank, with QPR, Blackburn and Millwall among those linked with a potential move.

So, what do you make of this from a Stoke perspective? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW offer their views….

George Harbey

I can’t really see Stoke’s thinking here to be honest.

Michael O’Neill already has Sam Vokes, Steven Fletcher, Lee Gregory and Tyrese Campbell to choose from at the moment, and all four strikers seem to be well in the manager’s plans after what has been a positive start to the season.

Millar needs regular game time wherever he moves on loan to. He obviously isn’t going to get that at Liverpool with so many talented players ahead of him in the pecking order, and I would doubt whether he’d get that at Stoke and get into the team ahead of the aforementioned quartet.

He is clearly a talented player having already made eight appearances for the Canada national side, suggesting that he is a player who has real pedigree and experience of playing at a decent standard, but I’m not sure whether a move to Staffordshire would be the right one for him.

I’d be surprised if there was a genuine interest.

George Dagless

Potentially.

Stoke have some good attacking players already but perhaps there is room for another one like Millar.

The Potters have looked to shift under Michael O’Neill to using young, hungrier players perhaps with a point to prove and I think Millar fits that bill here.

He is ready for a spell away from Liverpool and to get more senior minutes and I think in the Championship we’ll really see what sort of quality he has got and how far he can go in the game.

Stoke are building an environment that could help his development, too, so it’s worth his consideration.

Jacob Potter

They really don’t need him.

Stoke already have stronger and more experienced options in attack this season with Tyrese Campbell, Steven Fletcher and Sam Vokes all being safer options for Michael O’Neill.

I’m all for squad depth, but if you’re a youngster who is looking to find regular game time, then you won’t be wanting to move to a team that already has better options in their squad.

Stoke need depth in other areas of their team, and the striking department isn’t one of those I feel.

With the likes of Rotherham and Wycombe also interested in signing Millar, he’d be better-suited with a move to one of those clubs instead of Stoke, as they can offer him regular minutes in the Championship.