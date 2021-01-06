‘They rate him so highly’ – EFL club make approach to Arsenal to sign Folarin Balogun: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are plotting a move for Folarin Balogun, according to Football Insider.

The Arsenal forward is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League right now and could become a household name in a matter of years.

The next step for him is to secure regular first team football in the Championship – something that the Swans are keen to offer him.

But could a deal be done this month? The team at FLW have their say…

Jake Sanders This is a difficult one. Balogun has already shown his capaltities at Arsenal during his few Europa League appearances this season, scoring twice in just four games, which would suggest that he's ready for more regular first-team football. But Swansea aren't exactly short of attacking numbers – with the likes of Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew in their ranks, and I would fear that the Arsenal youngster wouldn't enjoy as much playing time as he'd like.

Alfie Burns If you listen to what Arsenal fans say about Balogun, they love him. They rate him so highly, with some even saying he’s better than Eddie Nketiah. That’s what I’ll base this verdict on. Were Swansea in for Nketiah, we would be talking about it as a stunning deal. So if they are going after Balogun, who is rated just as highly, it’s hard to not be impressed. Steve Cooper needs some attacking reinforcements and this deal looks very similar to the one that he did for Rhian Brewster last winter. That fired them into the play-offs, but this one might just take them that step further. Get it done and we will be talking about Swansea as the real deal in the title race. Toby Wilding I could see this being a smart move for Swansea. They have had success when it comes to loaning young players from the Premier League, and I could see it working well hete with Balogun. The Arsenal attacker has clearly has plenty of potential, and judging by recent showings, is already comfortable at first-team level, so shouldn’t be daunted by the prospect of a Championship promotion battle at the Liberty Stadium. Indeed, you do feel as though he could provide some welcome and useful cover for the likes of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe in Wales, and given the opportunity this could offer him to really prove himself at first-team level, it is one that Balogun himself may well relish.