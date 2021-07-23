‘They needed to’ – Exclusive: David Norris addresses Ipswich Town’s squad overhaul ahead of 2021-22 season

If there’s one team in the whole Football League that has made the most eye-catching transfer business this summer it has to be Ipswich Town.

Paul Cook’s appointment as Paul Lambert’s replacement back in March was quite an ambitious one, but he was soon to be followed by new owners of the Tractor Boys in the form of American consortium Gamechanger 20.

N0-one really knew how much money Brett Johnson and co had to finance the Suffolk side, but they’ve allowed Cook to rebuild the squad in his own vision this summer, and it’s included getting rid of promising young players like Andre Dozzell and Jack Lankester, with Flynn Downes perhaps to follow.

It’s the incomings that have caught people’s attentions though – Salford City stopper Vaclav Hladky comes with a big reputation, Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser both scored many goals in League One last season, and the likes of Lee Evans, Macaulay Bonne and Rekeem Harper have joined as well.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Ipswich midfielder David Norris was asked if he was surprised at Cook’s decision to overhaul the squad and his response was telling.

“Not really, they needed to,” Norris said on Cook’s mass changes at Portman Road.

“I think everyone expected with the players that were going it was going to be an overhaul – a lot of players going out, a lot of players needing to come in.

“I think (Mark) Ashton before he even started would have started earmarking plans of what they need to do and when, even before the season ended as well – it sort of petered out and it was just a matter of getting to the end of the season, getting rid of the deadwood and bringing in the new players.

“And I think that that operation would have started in the last month of the season. So I’m not that surprised just with the overhaul that was needed.”

Ipswich ended last season on a poor run of form and for six straight League One matches they failed to score, so it’s no surprise that Cook wanted to become the demolition man of Portman Road and bring in his own set of players.