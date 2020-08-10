‘They need to pay for quality instead of taking a risk’ – Leeds join race for Newcastle and West Brom target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have reportedly joined the race for Oxford United centre-back Rob Dickie with Fulham, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion also keen.

The Whites are preparing for their return to the Premier League and will be looking to bolster their options in central defence, with Liam Cooper currently the only centre-back in the senior squad.

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (9/8; page 65), Leeds are keen on Dickie – who is thought to be valued at around £3 million – though they face competition from Fulham, Newcastle and West Brom.

So, would he be a good signing for the Whites? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced.

Leeds are in the market for a centre-back and Dickie is a good player that’s got potential, at 24, to eventually step up into the Premier League. However, when you are linked with Ben White, you go and get a player of Ben White’s quality.

White was superb for Leeds last season and Bielsa needs to get him back on board.

They need to pay for quality instead of taking a risk on Dickie.

George Dagless

Tough to say.

He’s better than League One and I could see him fitting in nicely at a top Championship club but the Premier League is a different kettle of fish.

How many League One defenders immediately move to the Premier League and excel? The jump in class is incredible and I think it would be a bold move from the Whites.

As a backup and helping him progress it might be an idea, but I’d say get into the Championship and shine first of all.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure he’s quite ready.

Dickie has really impressed me in League One with Oxford United, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Championship next season.

But I have my doubts as to whether he’s quite ready to play in the Premier League just yet, especially with Leeds.

Leeds need an option in defence that has proven experience in England’s top-flight, and Dickie doesn’t quite fit that description just yet.

I’m sure Bielsa could probably get the best out of him, but I just don’t think it’s worth the risk for Leeds this summer.

There are better options out there.