‘They need to focus on the play-offs’ – Nottingham Forest ambitions reassessed in wake of Derby draw: The verdict

Nottingham Forest were pegged back by Derby County on Saturday lunchtime, with Chris Martin striking late for the Rams to secure a 1-1 draw.

Joe Lolley had fired Forest into an early lead and Sabri Lamouchi’s side looked like taking maximum points back to the City Ground until the 97th minute when Martin snatched a point.

In terms of the league standings, Forest are safely heading for the play-offs, but what of the automatic promotion race? Does this result leave them with a gap too big to bridge?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I think you’d have to say so, although to be honest, they have been over for a while now in my view.

A win over Derby would have seen them move within seven points of West Brom in second, and even that gap is a lot to make up at this stage of the season, but nine points is a lot now.

They only have themselves to blame, though. They need to focus on seeing out leads, as the goals they have conceded since the season’s restart have all come in stoppage time, and they have dropped four points against Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

They now need to finish the season strongly as they have some tough games against Swansea and Preston fast approaching, and as has been the case all season, they need to focus on the play-offs.

Jacob Potter

They’re all but over now.

I’ll admit that I didn’t expect Forest to catch the top-two heading into the game against Derby County anyway, but the frustrating draw against the Rams certainly hasn’t helped them at such a crucial stage of the season.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side showed defensive frailty against ten-men on Saturday, and it’ll be interesting to see how they respond when they return to action.

Forest have certainly got a strong chance of winning promotion this season, as they’ve got a number of players that are more than capable of playing at a higher level.

They’ll be a team to be feared in the play-offs, that’s for certain.

George Dagless

I think that is likely now to be honest.

It’s something that we’ve seen a lot of from Forest this season and since the restart it’s happened twice.

Ultimately, it’s a trait that does not lend itself to achieving automatic promotion and so it’s clear to me that they’ll be in the play-offs come the end of this season.

They’ll still be pleased with that but they’ll need to cut conceding late out as, over a two-legged tie, such moments can really cost you overall.

Forest have been hard to beat at times this season, but they have not helped themselves and the campaign could have been even better than it has been.