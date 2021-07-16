‘They need to consider this one carefully’ – Ex-Leeds United man linked with Sheffield United switch: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, according to The Athletic.

Vieira has been with the Italian side since 2018, and has made 44 appearances in total for Sampdoria, although he spent the majority of the 2020/21 season on loan with Hellas Verona, although he made just five appearances in an injury-hit spell with them.

The 22-year-old would be no stranger to English football, having previously played for Leeds United earlier in his career, before pursuing a move to Sampdoria.

A move to Sheffield United could be a tempting offer for Vieira as well, with the Blades looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge continues to be linked with a move away from Bramall Lane, which could mean that they’re tempted to turn to Vieira as a potential replacement for the Norwegian international.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Sheffield United being offered the chance to sign Vieira this summer, and whether or not he’d be a good addition to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

George Harbey:

I always feel that these type of stories should be taken with caution.

Vieira was meant to be the next big thing when he was at Leeds United and he was hugely impressive for the Whites, but he’s failed to kick on since.

I thought the move to Sampdoria was a strange one at the time, but it hasn’t worked out for him and he made only five appearances whilst on loan at Hellas Verona last term.

United probably do need to strengthen their midfield after losing John Lundstram at the end of last season, and Vieira would bring real power and drive to the midfield.

But they need to consider this one carefully rather than just sign him simply because they have been offered him.

Chris Thorpe:

I think they should certainly take the opportunity as he could well be a like for like replacement for Sander Berge this summer.

He’s still only 22 and has a similar skill set to that of the in-demand Norwegian, who appears all the more likely to leave Bramall Lane.

The Blades could do a lot worse than signing the England youth international and I think it is a profile of player that Jokanovic is looking to attract.

If he progresses with the club, they could well sell him on for a decent profit further down the line.

This could prove to be a shrewd addition all round from both a present and further perspective.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Sheffield United's biggest ever moments?

1 of 20 When did Sheffield United last win the FA Cup? 1905 1915 1925 1935

Jordan Rushworth:

I would be cautious over this one really, with Rolando Vieira never having been able to live up to the expectations that were placed on him when he first burst onto the scene at Elland Road during the 2016/17. The midfielder’s move to Sampdoria has not worked out for him and he has been a bit-part player for them and also struggled on loan at Hellas Verona last term.

There is clearly a player in there though and if Sheffield United can return him to familiar surroundings in Yorkshire and get him integrated into their squad as a crucial player then it might not be the worst idea in the world. They would though be taking a risk on the midfielder really so the finances involved would have to reflect that.

Vieira needs a fresh start and he will need to move somewhere he is going to get chances to feature on a regular basis. The 22-year-old will be eager to impress for his next club and that means that the Blades could be getting a very motivated player if he arrives.

For me, there would be better options out there for Sheffield United this summer if they are to strengthen their midfield. However, it might be one that is worth a punt on if they feel they can get the best out of the midfielder over the coming years.