David Wagner has already begun making plans ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with Norwich City.

Norwich ended the season 13th in the Championship table, with Wagner having taken over midway through the campaign, replacing Dean Smith.

Wagner was appointed in January and has so far won seven of his 21 games in charge at Carrow Road, with five draws and nine defeats.

The German has managed at Championship level before with Huddersfield Town, and has claimed that people shouldn’t underestimate what he can achieve with the Canaries despite an underwhelming start to life at the club.

Speaking via Pink Un, the 51-year-old said: “If I can say this, nobody should underestimate us for the future. We have a core of players who I know we can 100 per cent trust, and who has exactly this willingness, this desire to push forward.

"And the core which we have, and the ideas we have, make me so confident and so excited for the future."

This summer is expected to be a busy one for Norwich, with the likes of Teemu Pukki, Kieran Dowell, and Sam Byram all set to leave the club already, with plenty of additions also expected.

However, some fans on social media are unsure about the long-term future of Wagner, after the Canaries were unable to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, having yo-yo'd for a few years now between them top flight and second tier.

Carlton Palmer's David Wagner claim

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer revealed he feels as though managers are never given enough time, and that Norwich should buck the trend and stick with the German.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Should Norwich City stick with David Wagner?

"Well it's simple, you can't just bring a manager in. Yes, you can get instant results, like Roy Hodgson; but listen, Hodgson had a history at Crystal Palace, so it's not just bringing in a manager to a club that he didn't know.

"But to assess a manager and whether he's capable of doing a job and giving the club the success that the owners and fans want takes time.

"You can't keep chopping and changing, so I think if Norwich believe David Wagner is the man for the job, they need to give him a run at the job, let him have the summer to recruit his players, and see how the season unfolds."

Is David Wagner the man to take Norwich forward next season?

Palmer is right to point out that the nature of hiring and firing in football has become too normalised, and managers do need time to implement their ideas with the squad they desire.

Wagner has a strong track record in English football from his time with Huddersfield, having gained promotion to the Premier League with the Terriers.

However, one win in their last 11 league games is reason for concern at Carrow Road. They will need to start well next season under his management, to prove he is the man for another promotion push for the Canaries.