‘They need to be cautious here’ – West Brom register interest in 16-goal ace: Six Pointer

West Bromwich Albion currently find themselves in the midst of a highly competitive race for automatic promotion, as they look to make a timely return to the Premier League.

The Baggies – ahead of this weekend’s clash with local rivals Birmingham City – sit six points clear of third with only nine games left to play in this year’s Sky Bet Championship campaign.

But with so much to play for between now and the beginning of May, it seems as if Slaven Bilic and the West Midlands club are already starting to cast one eye on the summer transfer window.

The Baggies have recently been linked with the signing of Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, who has been mightily impressive for the struggling Terriers this season.

Here, discussing this latest transfer speculation in greater detail, is FLW’s George Harbey…

What’s been said?

“Sky Sports claim that West Brom are interested in Huddersfield forward Karlan Grant.

“The report claims that Aston Villa are also interested in landing the 22-year-old’s signature this summer, with the Villans’ top-flight status hanging by a thread after a poor season thus far.

“West Brom spent big on two strikers in Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore last summer, but it seems as if Bilic is keen to add even more firepower to the side that are currently the joint-leading goalscorers in the division along with Brentford.”

How has Grant got on this season?

“Grant has been a shining light in what has been a hugely disappointing campaign for Huddersfield Town this term.

“The Terriers would have had aspirations of making an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation last season, but they have endured a very turbulent campaign.

“Jan Siewert was sacked in mid-August, and Danny Cowley has since failed to properly steady the ship at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Town sitting three points clear of the relegation zone.

“Grant, though, has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 16 goals in the Championship to provide the Terriers with real hope of surviving the drop to League One.”

Do West Brom need another striker?

“As alluded to before, Albion spent a significant amount of money on the likes of Austin and Zohore last summer, with both players renowned for being proven goalscorers at this level.

“But the duo have flattered to deceive in their first season at the Hawthorns, and despite scoring 14 goals between them this season, their performances have left a lot to be desired in truth.

“Instead, Hal Robson-Kanu has emerged as Slaven Bilic’s preferred option up top, but there are doubts over whether the 30-year-old can cut it in the top-flight, despite netting 10 times this term.

“This, in turn, suggests that a new, up and coming front-man is required, so step up Karlan Grant…”

What would be the benefits of West Brom signing Grant?

“Grant essentially guarantees one thing, and that’s goals.

“He is arguably one of the most clinical strikers in the Championship, and the fact he’s likely to surpass 20 goals for a struggling side is impressive in itself.

“When Grant joined Huddersfield in January of last season, he scored four goals in 13 appearances for the Terriers, seemingly making the step-up from League One side Charlton with ease.

“In a team that create so many chances and score so many goals, that will also have real belief and momentum behind them, he could thrive.”

What would be the drawbacks of West Brom signing Grant?

“Ultimately, Grant has been Huddersfield’s saviour this season, and the Yorkshire club are hardly going to let their talisman leave for peanuts.

“He’s still under contract until the summer of 2022, so with over two years left on his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, which means they have no reason to cash-in yet whatsoever.

“Then, there’s the fact he’s scored 16 goals for a relegation-threatened side, which is going to make his price-tag soar due to his importance to Huddersfield and to Danny Cowley.

“West Brom will have funds to spend if they win promotion this season, but Bilic needs to recruit wisely if his side are to cement their place in the top-flight, rather than struggle just like Villa and Norwich.

“The arrival of Grant, though, would surely take a large chunk out of the Croatian’s budget, as you’ve got to be looking at around £15m for a player of his age, credentials and potential.

“They need to be cautious here.”

Finally, can you see a transfer materialising?

“There’s every chance of this transfer happening to be honest.

“Albion already have some very established, experienced strikers on their books, but I personally have doubts over whether Zohore and Robson-Kanu in particular, would be able to cut it in the Premier League.

“Grant has impressed in the Premier League before, and after a magnificent season in the Championship, he’s only going to be better next season.

“You feel that he’d jump at a move to the top-flight, and a big club like West Brom can definitely lure him away from Yorkshire.”