‘They need to be 100% sure about it’ – Leeds United reportedly target midfielder: Is it the right call? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Benfica’s Florentino Luis is seemingly on the radar of Leeds United, with reports from TuttoMercatoWeb claiming they are in talks with the defensive midfielder about a transfer.

Leeds, of course, have Kalvin Phillips on the books in the defensive midfield position, but there’s no denying just how much of a talent Luis is at only 20.

Do Leeds need to chase this signing with Phillips in the squad? Or is the talent of Luis enough to overlook that?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

Luis looks to be a massive talent with huge potential, and it speaks volumes that teams the calibre of Manchester United are interested in signing him.

Kalvin Phillips, if he’s fit, should start every single game for Leeds in the Premier League, there’s no doubt about that, but you need to rely on your whole squad if you are to be successful.

Leeds’ current midfield options are weak aside from Phillips, with Adam Forshaw encountering a series of injury problems over the past couple of seasons, so they undeniably need depth in that position.

Would Luis want to join Leeds and play second fiddle to Phillips though? I doubt it.

It has its positives and it would be a coup to get him, but at the same time, they need to be 100% sure about it.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one and a move that could work well for the Whites.

Heading into a season in the Premier League, it makes sense for Leeds to look to bolster their options in midfield – with Ben White having to step into the holding role on a number of occasions and Adam Forshaw’s lack of fitness causing issues last term.

Luis looks an exciting prospect and one that has been linked with Manchester United as well, which hints at just how highly he is thought of.

Leeds dominated possession and dictated play in nearly all their games last season but that may change in the top flight, so looking to add some more solidity looks a clever move.

If the Whites can get this done, signing the 20-year-old could be a move that pays dividends both now and for a few years to come.

Quiz: Have each of these 15 Leeds United players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Kalvin Phillips. Yes No

Jacob Potter

I think there are safer options out there for the Whites.

Luis is a solid defensive midfielder, but do they really need a player that isn’t going to get in the starting XI ahead of Kalvin Phillips?

There will be better options that are better-suited to Premier League football for Marcelo Bielsa’s side during the summer transfer window.

I have concerns over the potential cost of this deal as well, as I think that Leeds’ money could be spent better on other areas of the squad.

A striker should be Leeds’ top priority, not a defensive midfielder.