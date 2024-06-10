Highlights Junior Firpo's contract situation is risky for Leeds, who may lose him for nothing in 2025 if they don't cash in on him this summer.

Despite his inconsistencies, Firpo brings valuable contributions to Leeds' attack down the left-hand side, enhancing their attacking dynamic.

Sky Sports' David Prutton suggests that Leeds should aim to upgrade at left-back this summer, potentially targeting players like Joe Rodon for improvements.

Leeds United should be looking to upgrade upon Junior Firpo at left-back, according to Sky Sports pundit and anchor David Prutton.

Reports stated earlier in the season that Leeds were not planning to offer Junior Firpo a new contract, according to The Athletic. It has also been reported that the Whites will be willing to listen to offers for Firpo in the summer, regardless of their league status.

As it is, they remained in the Championship, and failure to cash-in on the left-back this summer would also mean the club would be at risk of losing him for nothing in the summer of 2025 due to his expiring contract, which sees him earn amongst the top players at Elland Road - unsurprisingly, given that he came from Barcelona.

David Prutton's verdict on Junior Firpo

While he has never been a strong one against one defender, or the strongest in general defensive situations, Firpo has the ability to contribute to the Leeds attack down the left-hand side. He will overlap, and, crucially, hold the width.

He is able to do this as he plays on his strong foot, and is the only out-and-out left-footed full-back at the club, which opens up passing angles in build up and crossing opportunities in the final third, where his dynamic with Crysencio Summerville has been particularly impressive in the latter half of the season.

However, Prutton does not think that has been enough to persist with the left-back heading into 2024/25, and expects that the club will look to upgrade this summer, although he expects them to push to sign Joe Rodon as well. Speaking via The Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: "With Leeds, you could look around and say 'well we need this, we need that.

"I don't know what will happen with Joe Rodon but if you get someone like Rodon and then Pascal Struijk, if you get Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara playing together and you get that front three/four firing then that's a front four/five that would frighten most teams.

"I think Rodon has been great and he has dovetailed very well with what was already there. I think they need a better full back than Junior Firpo. Or maybe not 'better' but certainly more consistent."

Junior Firpo's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Real Betis 43 5 7 FC Barcelona 41 2 3 Leeds United 84 2 12

Related Fabrizio Romano rebuts Liverpool transfer claim on Leeds United star There have been mixed claims on the Reds' links to Summerville, but Romano has provided some clarity on the state of play.

The verdict on Junior Firpo

It feels somewhat harsh from Prutton to call Firpo inconsistent, as whilst it is true that his injury record is extremely patchy, the 27-year-old has been one of Leeds' most consistent performers since the turn of the year.

However, with just one year on his contract, the club have a decision to make this summer, with either an extension needed or a sale whilst the club can still make some money back on him.

It was always clear that he had the talent in possession, and if Firpo could avoid the injuries that had so far blighted his Leeds career, then the club had a solution to their left-back problem. There is plenty to be said of some continuity and consistency heading into next season, and that could see the club's stance change on Firpo, and possibly extend his current deal further.

The 27-year-old has given Daniel Farke and co. food for thought at the back end of the season, having made 33 appearances for the Whites, contributing to eight assists, as per Transfermarkt. Not only that, but he has become one of their most reliable performers since his reintroduction to the team in 2024.

If he can remain as injury free as he has so far since the new year, then he could be a major asset for Leeds and Farke next year again.