‘They must swoop before it’s too late’ – West Ham target £15m-valued EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham are hot on the trail of Josh King, according to The Sun.

The Bournemouth striker looks set for a move away from the South Coast with clubs such as Newcastle United and West Brom also said to be keen on a move.

With a contract that expires next summer the Norway international has a number of options as the Cherries assess their options with a view to cashing in.

It’s claimed that a fee of £15million could be enough to sign the player, but would that be a good deal for West Ham if they can pull it off?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ben Wignall

King would absolutely be worth it for West Ham and they must swoop before it’s too late.

With Seb Haller’s move to Ajax now confirmed, David Moyes has some funds to play with but is very light at the top end of the pitch, with just Michail Antonio as a recognised striker.

King has been in and out of Bournemouth’s team this season and hasn’t found the net at all, but his performances in the Premier League over the last few years means he deserves another chance at that level.

£15 million may seem steep for a player who is out of contract at the end of the season, but for a pacey forward who has netted 28 Premier League goals in the last three years, it is about the going rate and also a price worth paying.

Jake Sanders

Whilst King’s likely departure is going to be a major blow for Bournemouth, the Cherries hierarchy would have surely feared that the Norweigan striker was going to move away from the Vitality Stadium at some point this season.

However, for a player that has entered the final six months of his contract, and one that hasn’t managed to score in eight Championship appearances this season, £15-million would certainly soften the blow to some extent.

For West Ham, this is an outstanding signing. King has proven himself previously in the Premier League, and with Sebastian Haller recently leaving the London Stadium to sign for Ajax, the addition of the Bournemouth frontman would be an outstanding replacement – especially during a time when transfers are harder to complete than ever before.

Sam Rourke

I’d say £15m is about right.

Anything above £15m is a tad too much in my eyes, so for West Ham this could be a really good signing.

It’s essential the Hammers bring in a new striker in this January transfer window, especially after the departure of Haller to Ajax so King represents a solid solution.

At 28, he’s in his prime and of course we’ve seen him perform and score goals in the Premier League with the Cherries before so we know he can cut it in the top-flight.

I guess my only qualm is that King has hardly featured for Bournemouth this season, and you feel he may need a run of games to get up to speed with the Hammers.

If you get King up to speed though and firing, £15m could look a real snip come the end of the season.