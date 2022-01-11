‘They must steer clear’ – Newcastle United eye QPR deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings, and more…

Newcastle United are one of a string of sides interested in QPR striker Lyndon Dykes, according to TEAMtalk.

The Scotland international is said to be on the radar of Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Norwich City, and Rangers as well as the Magpies’.

But would he be a good signing for Eddie Howe’s side? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

Although Newcastle United desperately need to bolster their attacking options this month due to the fact that Callum Wilson is set to miss a considerable chunk of action due to injury, they must steer clear of making a move for Dykes.

Whilst the forward has scored 18 goals in the second-tier during his stint with QPR, there is no guarantee that he will be able to deliver the goods at the highest level.

Newcastle may also need to spend a considerable amount of money in order to secure his services due to the fact that his contract isn’t set to expire until 2024.

Instead of taking a risk on Dykes, the Magpies should instead be looking to sign a player who has a proven track record of scoring on a regular basis in the Premier League.

Billy Mulley

I was not too sure about Lyndon Dykes when he first started out in the Championship but is he is certainly growing into an excellent forward at this level.

He has the physicality and attacking intelligence to cause chaos in the final third, whilst also possessing the technical ability to justify his inclusion in building up play and dropping off to receive the ball.

Whilst he could have the ability to make the step up and be a handful, I am not entirely sure that St James’ Park would be the best destination.

Should he go and play a part in helping them survive the drop, they are likely to step up recruitment and attract excellent players to the club, something that would be a massive stumbling block for Dykes.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one to consider from a Newcastle United perspective.

Admittedly, it seems vital that the Magpies add another centre-forward option to their squad as soon as they can, given the long-term absence of Callum Wilson due to injury.

That could, of course, lead them to Dykes, who is someone who has shown he can fill that role well at Championship level at least.

However, the Scotland international has yet to really be tested at top-flight level, meaning this could be something of a risk for Eddie Howe’s side.

Indeed, when you consider the funds available to Newcastle, they ought to be able to afford, and be expected, to sign a more established top-flight option here, meaning Dykes may be one to put further down the list of possible priorities here.