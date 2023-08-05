Highlights Bolton Wanderers have made progress since returning to League One and are considered strong contenders for promotion this season.

FLW's fan pundit believes January arrival Victor Adeboyejo should be given the opportunity to start alongside Dion Charles in the forward positions.

While the squad has good depth and no glaring weak points, Bolton will need another striker to step up and contribute goals alongside Charles for a successful season.

Bolton Wanderers host Lincoln City in their League One opener this afternoon.

Ian Evatt's side reached the play-offs last season, losing to Barnsley in the semi-finals, but have their sights set on automatic promotion in 2023/24.

The progress has been clear to see at the North West club since they returned to the third tier and many are tipping them to secure their Championship return this season in what is a wide open division.

With so many sides fancying their chances of bagging a spot in the top two, Evatt will be desperate to see his side make a winning start when they host the Imps.

Bolton v Lincoln: Selection dilemma

After some shrewd summer recruitment, the Bolton boss has a number of forward options available to him ahead of the Lincoln clash but FLW's Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jaques wants to see January arrival Victor Adeboyejo get the nod alongside Dion Charles.

He explained: "Given the formation is definitely set on two up top, the shoo-in is Dion Charles. He got the majority of our goals last season, he works really hard off the ball and he's one of the first names on the team sheet.

"That second spot is definitely a lot more up for debate. I think personally, I'd go with Victor Adeboyejo. He's the player that we've invested money in so they must back him. I think he just needed a pre-season to settle in because he seemed to struggle to make an impact toward the back end of last season.

"I'd probably go with Adeboyejo to start with but we've got a couple of really good back up options in Cameron Jerome and Dan Nlundulu to challenge those guys. Obviously, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is injured and quite injury prone, he'd be someone that I'd look to start alongside Charles but he seems to have picked up another injury."

Jaques is optimistic about Bolton's chances and doesn't feel there are any weak links in Evatt's squad that Lincoln could exploit - though he recognises that Wanderers need someone to step up this term and contribute goals alongside Charles up top.

He said: "I wouldn't say there are any weak points I'm worried about as such. We've kept all the key players over summer so far so that's good and I've always said after last season, we did ok, we got to the play-offs, so we didn't really need too many more key signings. It just needed to be replacing the lads we lost on loan and padding the squad out with a little bit more depth over the course of the season.

"I wouldn't say we have a weak point - we have a lot of options at the back now, a lot of options in central midfield, we're lacking depth at wing-back but that's not really an immediate concern until the injuries start cropping up and the games come thick and fast.

"Potentially, the front two in terms of goals. Not including Dion Charles but that second striker really needs to have a big impact and it is there for the taking for one of the three or four other strikers to cement their name on that spot for the season."