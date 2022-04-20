“They must avoid” – Birmingham City weighing up transfer move for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have set their sights on Hull City winger Mallik Wilks ahead of a potential summer move, as per a report from Football Insider.

Peterborough United were credited with an interest in the 23-year-old earlier in the month, with the club’s director of football Barry Fry confirming to the Peterborough Telegraph that Wilks is someone who will be discussed.

Wilks netted 17 times and provided a further nine assists to play an integral role in the club’s promotion from League One last season, however, he has only managed three goals in just 1358 minutes of Championship football this term.

With Hull seemingly moving in a new direction under Shota Arveladze, it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for Wilks.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Birmingham’s interest in the young winger…

Declan Harte

Wilks has had a difficult campaign with Hull having suffered from injury issues that has cost him a lot of playing time, having only managed one appearance since the turn of the year.

The forward had lit up League One last season for the Tigers, helping them to promotion with 19 goals and eight assists in 44 games.

But perhaps a change in scenery might be for the best for the 23-year old.

This would be a good addition to the Blues’ squad despite worries over his fitness.

Hull may also be looking to move in a new direction under new ownership and with Shota Arverladze now in charge of the team.

Now might be the right time for both parties to go their separate ways, with Birmingham a good destination for Wilks at this stage in his career.

George Dagless

I think it could be a potentially good signing, yes.

Wilks is a good player and one that can have an impact at Championship level on a positive level, providing the set-up around him works and he can get into a rhythm.

I think given his contract is coming to an end at Hull makes this one extra attractive as you’re not going to be shelling out loads, and so he is certainly worth a punt in that respect.

He is a player that could bring something extra to Birmingham’s attack, though obviously it remains to be seen just what they are going to be doing in the summer in order to improve on what has been a difficult season.

Josh Cole

Although it is abundantly clear that Birmingham have to make some considerable alterations to their squad this summer, they must avoid swooping for Wilks.

Whereas the Hull man managed to set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays last season, he has only shown glimpses of his talent in the Championship during his career.

In the 53 games that he has played at this level, the 23-year-old has only managed to score an underwhelming total of nine goals.

Instead of trying to seal a deal for Wilks, Birmingham should switch their attention to drafting in players who possess an excellent track-record in terms of delivering the goods in the Championship.