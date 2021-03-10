‘They may well need to earn promotion’ – Sunderland’s summer plans regarding Rangers ace discussed: The verdict

George Harbey

I definitely think they should go back in for him.

Jones has enjoyed a positive start to life on Wearside, having an involvement in three goals in his first seven games for the Black Cats.

He was out of favour at Ibrox before his move to the Stadium of Light, too, and I can’t see him going back there and making an impact under Steven Gerrard, especially now they’ve won the SPFL title.

If Sunderland go up then they will obviously be in a much stronger position to sign him permanently, but I still think that Jones will be player who is Lee Johnson’s radar regardless of promotion or not.

Jordan Rushworth

It would seem daft for Sunderland not to at least try and make Jordan Jones’ move permanent in the summer with the 26-year-old having been a very impressive performer for the Black Cats so far during his loan spell from Rangers.

Jones has excelled in Lee Johnson’s set up and he has already contributed five goals in just nine League One appearances. That shows he has the quality to improve the Black Cats’ going forwards and help to take some of the pressure off the likes of Charlie Wyke and Aiden McGeady.

There will likely be other suitors now following his impressive Sunderland displays, so it will not be easy for the Black Cats to make a permanent move happen. It does seem though that his long-term future is going to be away from Rangers with him having been allowed to leave on loan.

Sunderland might well need to earn promotion in order to secure a move for him in the summer. If they can offer him Championship football, then it would be the best place for Jones to continue his momentum and recent form.

Toby Wilding

I definitely think they should be looking into at the very least.

Jones certainly seems to have made a positive impact on the side since his arrival at the Stadium of Light, so you can understand why they would want to keep him around, given the extra outlet he offers in attack.

Indeed, given it is hard to see him really forcing his way back into contention at Rangers, it could well be possible that he will be looking for a new club in the summer, meaning this could be worth looking into for Sunderland.

The fact that he already knows the club could help the Black Cats to secure that deal, although promotion – and the chance to play at a higher, more lucrative level – can only help their cause when it comes to doing that when you consider that there may well be other clubs who have been alerted to his performances for Lee Johnson’s side.