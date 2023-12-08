Highlights West Bromwich Albion faces a significant setback with Matt Phillips ruled out for four months due to injury.

Manager Carlos Corberan will need to find a replacement within his squad, with Grady Diangana being the likely candidate.

West Brom's financial situation may force them to sell Diangana, although keeping him would be beneficial given their lack of squad depth and Phillips' absence.

West Bromwich Albion have suffered a big blow ahead of the festive period in the form of an injury to Matt Phillips.

Phillips has been a key player for Carlos Corberan so far this season, but now the Spanish manager will have to look at options in his squad to replace him after he was ruled out for around four months.

Corberan has shown his qualities as a manager in the Championship before, as he led Huddersfield Town to the play-off final in the 2021/22 season, and he looks like he will be competing to do that again at the end of the campaign, as he has West Brom in fifth place.

It will now be up to him to use the best out of his squad and Grady Diangana looks like the perfect player to help to replace Phillips' output.

However, due to West Brom's financial situation, they may have to sell the 25-year-old to get some funds.

Carlton Palmer thinks West Brom should reconsider potential sale

At the start of the season, it was reported that West Brom would need to undergo a fire sale in the January transfer window.

However, recent updates from Birmingham Live have suggested that they won't have to sell players for below their market value, but they may still have to make sales and Diangana might be someone who could depart.

Carlton Palmer, who used to play for the club, has spoken about how the Phillips injury could change some plans for his former side in January.

He said: "Bad news for West Bromwich Albion with Matty Phillips being ruled out of action for four months because of a hamstring injury.

"Phillips has played every league game this season, scoring three goals and making three assists. He has had a big impact on the Baggies thus far.

"I assume this will make the decision surrounding Grady Diangana different.

"The Baggies have reportedly been willing to sell in the January transfer window to balance the books and were probably considering the sale of Grady.

"Given the injury and how well the Baggies are going in the Championship, they may well be forced to reconsider amidst a genuine push for promotion this season."

West Brom should try to keep hold of Grady Diangana

West Brom don't have the best squad depth compared to the other sides going for promotion and Phillips now being out for a long time is not going to help their attempts to get back to the Premier League.

Diangana is still only 25 years old, and he has shown he can still be a valuable member of this West Brom side under Corberan, especially given his versatility.

In his 14 appearances so far this season, he has six goal contributions playing in a multitude of different positions, as he has been on the left and right flanks as well as going up front.

He has proven before how good he can be, scoring eight goals in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season, and now the onus will be on him to inspire this side to bounce back after their last-minute loss to Leicester City.

With Phillips out, Corberan surely can't afford to lose another key wide attacker. The Spaniard will want to do all he can to ensure the West Brom board do not sell him, but if there is no other option, the loan market will have to be utilised by him like it was in the summer when they brought in Jeremy Sarmiento.