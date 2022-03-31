“They may end up accepting closer to £10m” – What can Nottingham Forest demand for forward amid Newcastle interest? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest will be gearing up for a tough summer retaining Brennan Johnson if they don’t win promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has been superb for Forest this season in the Championship, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists.

Steve Cooper’s side are eyeing a place in the play-offs and then the Premier League, but know there will be intense interest in Johnson if they don’t fulfil that given he is approaching the last 12 months of his deal.

As per a report from The Daily Mail, there’s interest from Newcastle United in Johnson as they plan a busy summer.

Our writers discuss what Nottingham Forest might be able to demand in terms of a fee if Newcastle come knocking:

Marcus Ally

Unless they win promotion to the Premier League, Forest will have to sell Brennan Johnson this summer if they are not able to extend his contract.

The Welshman certainly has the ability to play in the Premier League and Newcastle can be charged a premium due to their financial muscle.

Forest can push for around £15 million in the summer, but with the risk that his value depreciates significantly if they hold onto him until January.

They may end up accepting closer to £10 million, the Magpies can afford to pay at least £15 million for his services.

If he had an extra year on his contract we could be talking £25 million and more but entering the final year of it next season puts Forest in a difficult position if they remain a second tier club.

Toby Wilding

It could be argued that somewhere in the region of £10-12million would be a fair price for Forest to demand here.

Johnson is of course in the last year of his contract, so the Championship club do not have a great deal of scope to negotiate, but given how important he is to their side, they are still going to want relatively sizeable fee for him here.

Indeed, Forest – and just about every other club – will be aware of the finances available to Newcastle, that mean the Magpies can pay over the odds if required, which may tempt Forest to nudge their asking price up here as well.

Given there have been several other Premier League clubs linked with Johnson as well, there is also the prospect of a bidding war that could push the winger’s price up.

That though, could all change if Forest win promotion, which would put them in a strong position to secure a new contract for the 20-year-old, and retain his services.

Josh Cole

When you consider just how impressive Johnson has been for Forest this season, it could be argued that they shouldn’t be looking to accept offers below £20m for him this summer.

In an ideal world, the Reds would like to keep the winger at the City Ground for the foreseeable future.

However, unless they achieve promotion to the Premier League later this year, they may find it difficult to fend off interest for the 20-year-old from Newcastle who will be looking to reach new heights under the guidance of Eddie Howe next season.

Blessed with an abundance of talent, there is no reason why Johnson cannot go on to thrive at the highest level as he has managed to provide an incredibly impressive total of 17 direct goal contributions in the Championship for the Reds during the current campaign.