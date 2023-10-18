Highlights QPR's current situation is a massive concern, with relegation looming and poor recruitment and performances to blame.

The pressure is mounting on manager Gareth Ainsworth, and there are strong alternatives available in John Eustace and former manager Michael Beale.

QPR's poor form and position in the Championship table suggest that a managerial change might be necessary, despite Ainsworth's personal investment in the team.

QPR’s situation on and off the pitch has been the subject of intense inspection by outsiders.

The London club was in a much better position just 12 months ago prior to the departure of Michael Beale as manager.

The Hoops were fighting in the play-off places at this stage of the previous campaign, but now find themselves battling against relegation to League One yet again.

There has been a lot of upheaval behind the scenes, with a number of key figures leaving the club in the wake of their drop-off in form.

QPR are also on their second manager since Beale departed for Rangers this time last year, with Gareth Ainsworth in charge in place of Neil Critchley after he lasted just a few months at the helm.

Can QPR survive relegation?

According to The Athletic, an unnamed source within QPR has admitted that relegation is a massive concern for the Championship side.

Recruitment has been discussed as a major reason for the team’s current downfall, with their dispiriting performances highlighted as a massive concern.

“I fear for them,” said the source, via The Athletic.

“The recruitment has been appalling, they look lost.”

Pressure is currently mounting on Ainsworth as the team’s form continues to disappoint.

Many had tipped QPR as relegation candidates prior to the campaign getting underway, and their results have done little to persuade pundits and neutrals alike otherwise.

This could lead to a managerial change, with the likes of John Eustace and former manager Beale now available as free agents.

The pair could be seen as ideal candidates to replace Ainsworth to give the club a chance of turning things around on the pitch this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Beale would be welcomed back by QPR supporters following the manner of his exit in 2022.

The ex-Rangers boss is reportedly interested in a Loftus Road comeback, but Ainsworth remains in charge of the team for now.

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are currently 22nd in the Championship table, sitting two points adrift of safety after 11 league games this season.

Ainsworth’s side has won just two games in the second tier, drawing two and losing the other seven.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The likes of Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town, Watford and Stoke City are within reach, but the London club is six games without a win, losing their last three in a row before the October international break.

Next up for Ainsworth’s team is a trip to the John Smith Stadium to face relegation rivals Huddersfield on 21 October.

Should QPR change manager?

Ainsworth ended his time at Wycombe Wanderers for this job, having spent over a decade in charge of the League One side.

It was a big risk to walk away from his comfort zone to take charge of a team he once played for, and clearly has a strong fondness for.

So it would sting on a very personal level if he was to be replaced, especially with how poor the team’s form has been.

However, football is a ruthless business and there are strong alternatives available on the market so a change in manager might be the right decision, and it’s somewhat surprising he’s survived the October international break.