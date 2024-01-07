Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Isaac Hayden would be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday in January.

Sheffield Wednesday are in need of midfield reinforcements and Hayden could fill the gap.

Despite a tough season in Belgium, Hayden's Championship experience could help Wednesday avoid relegation.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden would be a "good acquisition" for Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window.

Hayden joined Belgium club Standard Liege on deadline day in the summer, after a move to Wednesday fell through. However, his time at the club has not been ideal, making only 11 appearances in all competitions as he has failed to shine in the Belgian league.

The 28-year-old central midfielder has been linked with several EFL clubs in January, with the Owls joining the likes of Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle in chasing him for his signature in the transfer window.

While he turned down a chance to stay in England in the summer, Standard Liege's financial difficulties could spell an end to his time on loan in Belgium and force a move to a club further down the league than Newcastle for the rest of the season.

Wednesday are currently sat 22nd in the Championship, with hopes of avoiding the drop this season. Manager Danny Rohl will be keen to add to his squad this season to help stave off relegation, with Hayden potentially being a key part of that equation.

Championship table (As it stands 6th January) Teams PL GD PTS 17 Blackburn Rovers 26 -9 32 18 Plymouth Argyle 26 -2 29 19 Stoke City 26 -7 29 20 Birmingham City 26 -11 28 21 Huddersfield Town 26 -18 25 22 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -19 22 23 QPR 26 -16 21 24 Rotherham United 26 -26 18

Palmer: Hayden would be a good acquisition for Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Hayden would be a good signing for Wednesday, in a position they desperately need to sign for in January.

Hayden is currently struggling for game time in Belgium, and with the Owls struggling to find the numbers to play in midfield, he could be the perfect option to help them avoid relegation this season.

He said: "Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, and Plymouth are three of the clubs interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

"Isaac is currently on loan at Belgium side Standard Liege on a season-long loan, and has made only 11 appearances in all competition, and now the Belgium club is currently on a winter break.

"Sheffield Wednesday need to bring in new recruits in the January transfer window, and the two areas that are key for them is a striker and midfield players.

"They lack legs in midfield and the last game they played against Hull, which they won, they played full-back Liam Palmer in there. Wednesday were close to competing a deadline day move for Hayden before he made the switch to Belgium.

"Isaac is a good Championship player and he would be a good acquisition for Sheffield Wednesday in their fight for survival."

Sheffield Wednesday are linked with a number of players in January

As Palmer stated, midfield is an issue that Wednesday need to be wary of in January and do their best to sign more bodies to help fill the gap in the middle of the park.

The Owls were forced to play defender Liam Palmer in midfield for their 3-1 victory against Hull City in the Championship, so new additions in January cannot come soon enough.

They have been linked with a few midfield loan signings already, including Hayden. West Ham's Conor Coventry is rumoured to be making the switch to Hillsborough, having found time on the pitch at the London Stadium hard to come by.

Rohl is keen to get some deals done quickly and has said he hopes to sign some players in the next few days. It's clear the team are lacking in the middle of the park, and getting a player like Hayden in for the last 6 months of the season could be exactly what Rohl needs.

While Hayden has had a tough season in Belgium so far, he has a proven track record in the Championship and could bring some much-needed experience to help the club avoid relegation into League One.