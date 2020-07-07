‘They know what they’re doing’ – Many Leeds United fans spot recurring theme as they rip into fixture announcement

The Championship promotion race has been taking shape for a couple of weeks now and Leeds United are slowly learning what must be done to secure a route back to the Premier League.

Leeds haven’t played in the top-flight for 16 years now and, with five games of the Championship season to play, they are on the cusp of ending that.

The fixture list facing Marcelo Bielsa’s men is taking shape now too, with Stoke City awaiting on Thursday night before a trip to Swansea City on Sunday.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

On the back of those two games it has been announced by Leeds that they will have to wait until the following Thursday before they take on Barnsley, which subsequently pushes a meeting with Derby County back to the Sunday.

It means that for four consecutive game weeks, Leeds will kick-off at least a day after West Brom and Brentford, in a similar scenario to what Bielsa’s side faced last year when they lost out to Norwich City and Sheffield United in the promotion race.

Over on Twitter, there are a number of concerned fans making that point, with the pressure turning up gradually on Bielsa and the squad.

Here, we look at some of the replies on the back of this fixture announcement, which has spread plenty of concern around the fanbase…

Play after are rivals again? Imagine my shock — FocusOnLeeds (@FocusOnLeeds) July 7, 2020

Playing last again! 🤬 — Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) July 7, 2020

Surprise surprise after all the others have played again.. put us on Sky but why not Wednesday and make Brentford or WBA chase our result 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Bite (@biteyerlegs70) July 7, 2020

@Luke_Winsper Ah, “Lets make Leeds play after the chasing pack again”…. — Lewis Upsher (@LewUpsher) July 7, 2020

That’s 3 games now we kick off after wba and Brentford — Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) July 7, 2020

Yet again we play after our promotion rivals — DanieI HoIt (@holtdaniel123) July 7, 2020

They know what they’re doing don’t they — Sam Johnston (@sam_lufc_) July 7, 2020

So derby will be moved to a Sunday now too, 4 games in a row will be played after our rivals loool — Adam (@K1PPAX) July 7, 2020

So we’re playing last In all remaining rounds of fixtures then to try put even more pressure on us in the run in, shocking indeed!! — christian (@xtian1) July 7, 2020