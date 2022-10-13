“They just need a bit of time” – Phil Babb issues verdict on Sunderland’s 2022-23 season so far

Phil Babb believes that Sunderland fans should remain patient this season whilst expectations are managed upon the Black Cats’ return to the second tier of English football.

After four years away, the Wearsiders gained promotion back to the Championship earlier this year with a League One play-off final success over Wycombe Wanderers, with high hopes that the following season would be one where building blocks were put in place for the future.

All their planning and preparation was almost thrown into turmoil though in late August when head coach Alex Neil decided to move on to pastures new with Stoke City, which led to Tony Mowbray arriving at the Stadium of Light as his replacement.

Mowbray hasn’t had things easy in the early days of his stint, with injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms leaving him without a recognised striker for nearly a month.

The goals have started to dry up because of that, with Sunderland now sitting in 13th position after no wins in four outings, but Babb, who was capped 35 times for the Republic of Ireland and played for the Black Cats between 2002 and 2004, believes there’s no cause for concern and thinks that supporters should stay patient as they will one day be back in the Premier League.

“I think it’s always high expectations at Sunderland, even from when I was playing there,” Babb told OLBG.

“We have some good players in the Premier League with the likes of Niall Quinn, Kevin Phillips and Claudio Reyna.

“The fans are a demanding lot and I mean that in the nicest way.

“It’s a big club, big stadium and a big fan base so the expectations are high.

“We’re only at the start of the season and it’s not looking too bad, but in these leagues, there are a lot of games.

“It takes a good run of six or seven and your season starts to look completely different.”

“We’ve seen Steve Bruce was another casualty the other day and it shows how tough it can be if you can’t go on a run.

“Boards want results very quickly and fans expect good performances.

“Managers need time and big clubs like Sunderland need to cut the cloth accordingly when other teams around them have got deeper pockets and better players.

“I think just managing expectation is the most important thing for Sunderland right now.

“I can’t say I see anything going wrong so far, they just need a bit of time because they’ll be back one day.”

The Verdict

Considering where they have been for the past four years, Sunderland are doing just fine right now in the early stages of the Championship season.

Under the regime of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman, a young and hungry team has been built and they have not let anyone down so far.

Tony Mowbray has got plenty of tools at his disposal, but obviously injuries have not helped in recent weeks and it has somewhat blunted their attacking productivity.

Whilst promotion may not come immediately back to the Premier League, Sunderland are in a pretty good place right now to build on their progress in the next couple of years, and as Babb eluded to, patience needs to be had with the powers-that-be.