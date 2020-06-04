‘They have to strike,’ ‘Absolutely’ – Fresh Aston Villa player snub may hand Coventry boost: The verdict

Callum O’Hare has rejected a new deal at Aston Villa with it looking likely that he may depart Villa Park on a free transfer this summer, as per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has been sensational on loan at Coventry City this season, aiding their push for promotion as they sit pretty at the top of the League One table.

This update could spark interest from the Sky Blues in signing him on a permanent deal, so with this in mind, should Coventry do all they can to snap him up on a free transfer if he becomes available?

Alfie Burns

Absolutely – there’s no doubt in my mind that O’Hare has a big future ahead of him and he will benefit from the nurture of Coventry through the early days of his career.

Aston Villa thought highly of him and he was dubbed the next Jack Grealish at one point, which tells you all you needed to know.

Ultimately, Villa haven’t done enough to show him a pathway, which is the reason he is potentially on the way out; it’s nothing to do with his ability.

Coventry has been good for him and as a free agent, a deal looks decent for both parties heading into what could be an exciting 2020/21.

George Harbey

They should absolutely look to try and tie him down to a permanent deal.

I’m very surprised that Villa aren’t doing more to try and keep him at Villa Park as he’s thrived out on loan in League One and could be very, very useful in the Championship should they get relegated from the Premier League. Plus, with Jack Grealish’s future uncertain, he could be a perfect ready-made replacement.

Liam Walsh and O’Hare have both been influential for the Sky Blues this season, and the latter is a real prospect whose ball control and flair on the ball has been key for Mark Robins’ side this term.

He’s still young and has plenty of time to develop as a player, and I think he’d want a permanent move to Coventry as he’d be playing under a manager who gets the best out of him.

It would be an absolute steal of a signing on a free.

George Dagless

They have to strike.

It would appear to me O’Hare wants to be playing more first team football after a good season with Coventry and this suggests he’s ready to leave Villa if that will see him earn more game time.

Fair play to time for wanting to get his career going and I think he could be a fine player in the Championship, which is where the Sky Blues are heading.

Obviously, the deal has to make financial sense for the club in terms of wages but there is plenty going for them already and if they can work out the finer details the green light will be on.

If the player wants the move, that’s the hardest bit done.