‘They have to be demanding up to £30m’ – Norwich City star’s price-tag as Newcastle/Spurs/Leicester circle: The verdict

Todd Cantwell is one of Norwich City’s most prized assets, and the 23-year-old’s impressive form this season is attracting admiring glances from a number of clubs.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Leicester are all among the top-flight sides keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Norwich City ten points clear at the top of the Championship table, they’ll be eager to keep hold of their talented playmaker if they do indeed secure promotion.

So, with this all in mind, how much should Norwich be demanding for Cantwell?

Alfie Burns

Given the fact that Norwich look set to be motoring on towards promotion, it’s going to drive the price up as sides circle.

For me, a move to Newcastle would be a sideways step for Cantwell, so I’d rule them out. With regard to Leicester and Spurs, you are talking about clubs in Europe, which then drives the price up again.

Norwich aren’t going to be in a position where they absolutely have to sell the midfielder in the summer if things align for them, so I think they’ll be looking at £20-25m; something in the ballpark of what they got for James Maddison.

There’s plenty of room to grow for Cantwell, who is just 23 and, in all honesty, I think top clubs would pay that premium price for a player of his talent.

George Harbey

It’s hard to put a value on players these days as the market is ever-changing and players mean more to clubs than others may do.

If you look at Cantwell, he is an incredibly gifted, young player who has played a key role in Norwich climbing to the top of the Championship and seemingly running away with the title.

His stats probably don’t tell the whole story, either. Four goals and four assists isn’t the worst of records, but his performances have been excellent and his form has been brilliant.

Emi Buendia will grab most of the headlines this season and rightfully so, but Cantwell is a young, hungry player who has a big future ahead of him as well.

You have got to be looking at the £15million mark at the very least for Cantwell, in my view.

Chris Gallagher

If Norwich win promotion, then they have to be demanding up to £30m for the player.

Failure to secure a return to the top-flight means you could probably knock £10m off that price tag, but Daniel Farke’s men are well positioned to go up, so they should demand a huge fee.

That’s because they will have no pressure to sell, and Cantwell is a very important part of the team. £30m may seem a lot for someone who only has one Premier League season under his belt, but the talent is clear to see with the attacking midfielder.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect about the Canaries academy graduate is that he still has years to improve. So, if he continues to develop and improve, that could turn out to be a bargain if any of these clubs make a move.