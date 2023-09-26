Everton are keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

According to Alan Nixon, the Toffees have been scouting the 19-year-old’s performances in the Championship.

Wharton has become a key part of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, featuring in all eight of the team’s league games so far.

The youngster is emerging as one of the best, bright young talents in the entire second division, which has attracted plenty of Premier League interest.

The Rovers academy graduate has contributed one assist to the team, who sit 14th in the Championship table after a 4-3 loss to Ipswich Town last weekend.

What has Carlton Palmer made of speculation surrounding Adam Wharton?

Carlton Palmer believes that a potential sale in January would make a lot of sense for Blackburn given the financial model that drives the running of the club.

He has claimed that a £10 million price point could be in the offing, but has suggested that Rovers should feel no pressure to sell due to the player’s contract situation.

“Everton are keeping a close eye on Blackburn’s talented midfield player Adam Wharton,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Everton were thought to be going to make an offer in the previous transfer window, but it failed to materialise.

“Wharton is under contract until the summer of 2027, so Blackburn are not in any rush to sell and are totally in control of the situation, and the amount of money that they will demand for the player.

“It’s believed that Blackburn would want a fee of around £10 million.

“Blackburn could be forced to sell, they do this.

“They have this model where they sell and reinvest in the team.

“And they may need to do that to push on for promotion.

“They currently sit halfway in the Championship, four defeats in their last six games.

“They could sell in January and strike a deal to loan him back until the end of the season.”

Wharton emerged as a part of the first team squad last season, making 18 appearances in the Championship as Rovers chased a play-off place.

Tomsson’s side finished seventh in the table, losing out on a top six spot by virtue of goal difference.

The Lancashire outfit will be aiming to go one step further in their bid for Premier League promotion this campaign.

However, a poor run of form in recent weeks has seen the team fall to 14th in the table, three points behind the current play-off places.

Up next for Rovers is a clash against Cardiff City on Wednesday night in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Should Blackburn Rovers sell Adam Wharton in January?

Losing Wharton would be a blow to the team’s promotion chances, so it could depend on the team’s position in the table come the turn of the year.

If a loan move back to Ewood Park could be negotiated until the end of the season, then that could help get a deal over the line.

An offer around £10 million might be what it takes to convince Blackburn to sell in the winter window.

But Wharton’s contract situation means there should be no rush to cash in.