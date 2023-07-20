Coventry City could be set for quite a different kind of team next season.

The Sky Blues narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last May, falling just short in the play-off final.

A penalty shootout defeat was all that could separate Mark Robins’ side from Luton Town at Wembley Stadium.

Planning for the next campaign is well underway, with the squad already back in training with the first game coming up in just a couple of weeks.

However, they will have to start the new term without key striker Viktor Gyokeres following his departure to Sporting CP in a £20 million deal.

Gustavo Hamer may also be on his way out the exit door, with the midfielder attracting transfer interest this summer.

How will Coventry City fare next season?

Carlton Palmer has highlighted the loss of Gyokeres as significant, but has backed Ellis Simms to prove a more than capable replacement following his arrival from Everton.

The former midfielder believes that Robins can lead the team to yet another promotion push over the next 12 months.

“Coventry have lost Viktor Gyokeres, which is a massive blow, back-to-back seasons of over 20 league goals,” Palmer told Football League World.

“But they have secured the services of highly talented centre forward Ellis Simms from Everton, who I do believe can hit 20 goals for them and is an exciting young talent.

“Hamer is yet to sign a new deal and yet to leave.

“To lose two players like Gyokeres and Hamer would be a huge blow to Coventry City’s promotion push.

“But I still believe they have the strength in depth to challenge for a play-off spot.”

Coventry finished fifth in the table last year after a dismal start to the campaign.

A number of home games were postponed, which left the team bottom of the table for a while until they were able to make up the fixtures.

But a great run of form following the World Cup break saw the team rocket up the table, ultimately earning a play-off place.

The club will be aiming to compete among the top six again over the next year, with new owner Doug King looking to make an immediate impact at the CBS Arena.

Coventry’s season gets underway on 6 August with a clash against the recently relegated Leeds United, who themselves will be looking to fight for promotion.

Can Coventry City earn promotion to the Premier League?

Replacing Gyokere with Simms could prove a really smart move for Coventry, as the 22-year-old showed he is a capable goalscorer at this level last season.

Simms bagged seven goals in 17 appearances, helping Sunderland earn a top six finish in their own right.

If he can replace Gyokeres’ goals then Coventry should still be in the mix for promotion come the end of the season.

Losing Hamer would be a big blow as well, but the club’s recruitment has proven itself capable of replacing key stars.

The return to action of Callum O’Hare will be a big boost, as the midfielder is a talent of the same calibre as Hamer, but injuries plagued his season last year.