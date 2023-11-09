They may have had a slow start to the 2023-24 season, but Daniel Farke's Leeds United are well and truly hitting top form going into the third international break of the season.

The Whites have won five out of their last six matches and they claimed the valuable scalp of table-topping Leicester City last Friday, with Georginio Rutter's goal proving enough to take all three points back to West Yorkshire.

And it is Elland Road where they return on Saturday afternoon as they welcome a Plymouth Argyle side who have showed flashes of quality in their return to the second tier of English football, but conceding goals remains a big problem.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 3 Leeds United 15 8 4 3 +10 28 19 Plymouth Argyle 15 4 4 7 +1 16

Argyle have conceded six times in their previous two matches, but manager Steven Schumacher has insisted that he is not going to abandon his plan to attack the opposition instead of sitting back and inviting pressure.

They still face an uphill task however against a side who have parachute payments and plenty of Premier League experience, as well as an in-form winger in Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle team news

Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon a previously ever-present player for the visit of the Pilgrims, with Pascal Struijk ruled out.

The Dutch defender has played in all 15 league matches so far this season, but a double hernia operation means that he will be sidelined until after the international break.

Djed Spence is still yet to return to the matchday squad after picking up a knee injury on his debut in September, whilst Stuart Dallas still continues to recover from his broken leg - which happened over 18 months ago now, although Junior Firpo was in a matchday squad against Leicester for the very first time this season.

Plymouth meanwhile will continue to be without attacking duo Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie, who both were struck with hamstring issues in defeat to Ipswich Town less than two weeks ago.

They are both expected to be back after the international break, with the trip to Yorkshire coming too soon, whilst Mickel Miller's fifth booking of the campaign already has left Schumacher with a real headache for his left-back spot.

Brendan Galloway and Saxon Earley remain absentees in defence, but Callum Wright returned from his own injury issues with a cameo against Middlesbrough and he's likely to feature once more from the bench.

What scoreline has David Prutton predicted for Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle?

Sky Sports' EFL presenter David Prutton, who spent time in his career as a midfielder at Elland Road for United, believes that his former club's good run of form is set to continue with a win over Schumacher's side.

"Leeds were brilliant at Leicester last Friday night," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"It was such an intense game and they stifled their opponents superbly, taking a deserved victory.

"They have real hope now of clawing their way back that gap on the top two.

"Plymouth are still without a win on the road all season.

"This is a long trip and I can’t see that changing in truth. Home win. 3-1."