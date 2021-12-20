‘They have given it to me’ – Tony Mowbray makes Blackburn Rovers transfer admission

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that the club’s owners, the Venky’s, will take the final decision on any January decisions that are made during the window.

The Lancashire based outfit are currently flying in the Sky Bet Championship after beating Birmingham City 4-0 at the weekend and are well in the early running for a play-off spot as we head towards the halfway stage of the campaign.

As a result of this, Mowbray will no doubt be seeking to not only strengthen the depth of his exiting squad but also hold onto his best players, with there sure to be interest in the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrhys Dolan after the fine form that they have shown so far.

However the Rovers boss has been quick to point out that any decisions made next month will need to be sanctioned by the club’s owners, as he stated the following recently:

“Those are owners decisions rather than manager decisions, I can advise on what we need to do but it’s coming at us pretty quickly January and we can see what happens.

“I’m not a politician but as I’ve said over my five years here that the owners have been amazing to me.

“When we’ve needed some support they have given it to me and I hope the supporters see that support.”

In addition to the likely interest in their striking talents, Blackburn also have several players who are set to enter the final six months of their existing contracts – with captain Darragh Lenihan being the most notable name on the list.

This comes in the wake of the club’s parent company posting losses of £21.4 million in the year to March 2021.

The Verdict

Blackburn certainly aren’t in the most stable of financial positions but at the same time there is no need for any kind of fire sale when the January transfer window swings into action.

Keeping their squad together will be the priority for not only Mowbray and his staff but also the Venky’s after the great start that has been made to the league campaign.

If they can hold onto Brereton Diaz and Lenihan in particular, the club could go far and perhaps achieve an unlikely promotion to the Premier League.

Only time will tell if the club can hold their nerve moving into the new year.