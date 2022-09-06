“They go on Rightmove” – Paul Warne issues honest message on Rotherham United trio

Chiedozie Ogbene, Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser have been crucial players at Rotherham United for a number of seasons now and it was no surprise to see their skillsets admired in the summer transfer window.

The Millers have made an excellent start to the Championship campaign, winning two, drawing four and losing just one of their opening seven encounters.

Paul Warne has relied on a strong core group of players for a while as Rotherham have bounced between the second tier and League One, but he does believe that there could be a hangover brought on by the transfer window in his squad.

The long-serving manager gave an insight into the transfer interest that the Millers received when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “My Rotherham United hat is that these lads want to be here forever and they all have Rotherham United tattoos.

“That isn’t the case.

“They are brilliant kids, but no different to anybody else.