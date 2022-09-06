Championship News
“They go on Rightmove” – Paul Warne issues honest message on Rotherham United trio
Chiedozie Ogbene, Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser have been crucial players at Rotherham United for a number of seasons now and it was no surprise to see their skillsets admired in the summer transfer window.
The Millers have made an excellent start to the Championship campaign, winning two, drawing four and losing just one of their opening seven encounters.
Paul Warne has relied on a strong core group of players for a while as Rotherham have bounced between the second tier and League One, but he does believe that there could be a hangover brought on by the transfer window in his squad.
The long-serving manager gave an insight into the transfer interest that the Millers received when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.
He said: “My Rotherham United hat is that these lads want to be here forever and they all have Rotherham United tattoos.
“That isn’t the case.
“They are brilliant kids, but no different to anybody else.
“I don’t expect them to down tools because on the final day, we didn’t turn anything down.
“It is not our fault.
“The clubs who want to sign my players actually speak to my players before a bid is accepted.
“They know every penny they can earn and what squad number that they can have.
“They know everything before a bid has been put in.”
Interest could resurface in January, but the trio remaining at the New York Stadium for the first half of the season at least is a huge net positive for the club.
Warne’s man management qualities have stood out for a long while in the dugout at Rotherham.
Ogbene has looked particularly impressive at the start of this season and Barlaser and Wiles have their best years ahead of them.
It will be a lot to process mentally, to be thinking about all of the logistics and possibilities of moving to a different club, and then having to re-adjust back to staying at Rotherham, but Warne has prided himself on putting together a positive dressing room that should continue to bring the best out of the trio.
After the departures of Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith it was crucial for Rotherham to keep hold of the trio, and their chances of survival have significantly increased as a result.