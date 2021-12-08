“They don’t let this club down” – Nathan Jones addresses criticism Luton Town pair have recently received

Luton Town returned to winning ways at Blackpool on Saturday, with the Hatters running out as convincing 3-0 winners at Bloomfield Road.

Nathan Jones’ side went into Saturday’s clash after picking up one point from a possible 12, with their performance and result against Cardiff City standing out as pure disappointment.

Two players who received a lot of criticism after the Cardiff defeat were James Bree and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, with both responding well and putting in good performances against the Seasiders.

Speaking to Luton Today about the aforementioned duo and their worth, Nathan Jones said: “Bree and Pelly have taken a bit of stick I’ve heard, they can’t. These are players that are doing fantastically well in the Championship, really are.

They’re going to have blips, the team are going to have blips because we’re in a big league, this is a tough league.

“So let’s not be too critical, let’s get behind everyone because when they’re called upon, they don’t let this club down.”

The verdict

Bree has played every minute of the Championship season, and whilst the odd poor performance has crept in, he has been impressive for the most part.

His energy to get up and down the line, combined with his positivity in the final third, has caused teams all sorts of problems this season.

Mpanzu has also put shone during times this season and has the character, intelligence and ability to once again emerge as an integral part of Jones’ squad.

The Welshman is a manager who always stands by his players in the face of criticism, and more often than not, they come out the other side thriving.