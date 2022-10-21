“They don’t know how to pay their bills” – Tony Mowbray speaks out on the likes of Bennette, Michut and Ba at Sunderland

Following their promotion to the Championship last season, Sunderland made a number of signings over the summer transfer window.

Therefore, with the team having a few gaps currently with injuries to a number of players including strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, the Black Cats could use being able to call upon some of these players to step in.

However, whilst Tony Mowbray knows younger signings Jewison Bennette, Edouard Michut, Abdoullah Ba and Amad Diallo all have quality to show from the bench, he feels it’s still too soon for them to get into the starting line-up.

So far only Diallo has a start to his name while the rest, who are all still teenagers, have only been involved as substitutes.

Looking forward at how they will progress into the side, Mowbray told The Chronicle: “We’ve got some really talented footballers and I deal with them for four or five hours every day.

“Yet they are young boys, they are acclimatising to a new country, to a new football club, to a new dressing room. They don’t know how to pay their bills, they’re not sure how to get their phones sorted out, there’s so much going on in their lives, and then you throw them on in a game where there are 40,000 people watching and expecting things from them.

“I think they just need a little bit of time. As the seasons unfolds, the 30 minutes you are getting towards the end of games will become 60 minutes from the start – not every week, because I will have to assess in three game weeks whether I think you can do back-to-back-to-back because in France or Italy or Costa Rica or wherever, they are maybe not playing at those intensity levels and so often.

“I just have to try and manage them into the team. I like them, I like their qualities – I wouldn’t be putting them on the pitch if I didn’t think they were ready.

“But I don’t think at this moment that they are ready to start football matches, to make the impact that the players they would replace would be bringing.”

The Verdict:

As he says himself, Tony Mowbray clearly rates these players otherwise he wouldn’t be bringing them on and giving them game time. However, they are very young players and from elsewhere in the world so they need time to adjust to the Championship properly.

Therefore, taking the decision to slowly build up their game time will only help them settle in quicker and produce high quality performances when they are playing.

It would be easy to put them on for longer at the minute with the reinforcements needed in the club. However, Mowbray’s approach should allow them to get settled in better in the long run which will only help both the players and the team.