Sheffield Wednesday were promoted back to the Championship last month following their League One play-off final victory against Barnsley, and now there is a need to start strengthening their squad so that they are ready to compete in the second tier once again.

One area of the pitch that will need addressing is in defence - Darren Moore likes to play a back three and with Ben Heneghan departing and the loans of Aden Flint and Reece James expiring, it leaves Wednesday pretty short on bodies.

Mark McGuinness, who was loaned in from Cardiff City in the first half of last season, is believed to be a target once more, but there is another familiar face to Owls fans that is also on their radar.

Sheffield Wednesday keen to re-unite with Jordan Storey

According to a report from YorkshireLive, Wednesday have placed former loanee Jordan Storey on their shopping list this summer if they can do a deal.

Storey spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Hillsborough when he was not part of ex-Owls striker Ryan Lowe's plans at Preston North End following his arrival as manager, and he went on to gain considerable experience by featuring 21 times for Wednesday, including in the play-offs.

That experience put him in good stead for a return to Deepdale, where he played 44 Championship matches in the 2022-23 season and he led the Championship in terms of interceptions with 90 - eight clear of his nearest challenger which was QPR midfielder Sam Field.

Storey is under contract at North End until the summer of 2025, but if Wednesday are ambitious enough they could potentially test the Lancashire outfit's resolve.

Can Sheffield Wednesday prize Jordan Storey away from Preston North End?

Former Owls midfielder Carlton Palmer is of the belief that Storey could be tempted out of Deepdale by the South Yorkshire outfit in a bid to give Ryan Lowe more funds to play with this summer.

"Sheffield Wednesday are continuing their search for central defenders and are considering making a bid for former loanee Jordan Storey of Preston North End," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Jordan was an ever-present for Preston last season, putting in some excellent performances.

"Jordan spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, where he impressed Darren Moore.

"Jordan is under contract until the summer of 2025 so Preston North End are in no rush to sell, however they do require funds to push on themselves, so potential money from his sale would be a valuable one."