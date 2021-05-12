‘They could still possibly get relegated’ – Exclusive: Lee Hendrie on Derby County’s future as club faces anxious wait

Former Derby County player Lee Hendrie has had his say on the situation involving Derby County and the EFL, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Rams are still waiting to find out what the nature of the sanctions will be that are placed on them after the governing body won it’s appeal against a Financial Fair Play ruling.

It all started back in January 2020 as the EFL hit the club with two charges in relation to the sale of their stadium, Pride Park, and the amortisation of players’ contracts.

The charges were then dismissed back in August before the Football League won it’s appeal for the charge relating to contracts, with Derby now waiting to see what sanctions will be placed upon them moving forwards.

Speaking recently to FLW, Hendrie was quick to offer his thoughts on the situation that County currently find themselves in off the field of play:

“It’s still in the balance at the moment, you know they could still possibly get relegated.

“It just seems to be a little bit of a mess at the football club for me.

“Obviously we’ve seen what happened to Sheffield Wednesday this season, they struggled to bounce back from their points deduction and you know with financial fair play, there’s always going to be that scrutiny that surrounds Derby County next season.

“It’s going to be a tough season for them whatever happens and I feel that they have to get this situation resolved as soon as possible.

“They could find themselves in League One, which could cause all sorts of problems. You know we’ve seen clubs down the Football League in recent times such as Wigan and Bolton and Derby could follow that route at this current time if they’re not careful.

“They really need to get clarification on where they stand as things are all up in the air for Derby County.”