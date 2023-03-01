“They could still make a big profit” – West Ham join £25m Championship race: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United have reportedly joined Newcastle United and Tottenham in the race for Bristol City rising star Alex Scott.

That’s according to the Mail Online, who report that the Championship club value him at £25 million ahead of the summer.

But would signing Scott for that price be the right move for the Hammers this summer?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

When you consider that Scott is a player with a great deal of potential, it is hardly a shock that West Ham United are taking a close look at him ahead of the summer window.

One of the most exciting young talents in the Championship, the midfielder has made 31.8 passes and 2.3 tackles per fixture at this level and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.84.

With the world at his feet, Scott is definitely worth the price tag that has been touted as under the guidance of the right manager, he could continue to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

West Ham will be hoping to fend off competition from fellow Premier League sides later this year when they are free to table an offer for the 19-year-old.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Millwall and West Ham United?

1 of 15 David Forde? Yes No

Ned Holmes

If they don’t move for Alex Scott this summer, I think they’ll miss their chance.

We saw against Manchester City – the current Premier League champions – just what a bright talent he is and a move to the top flight now looks a near certainty.

With Declan Rice set to move on soon, the Hammers will need to refresh their midfield options with the future in mind and Scott could help them do that.

This is a future England international we’re talking about and £25 million would be a sound investment as much as anything.

If West Ham stay up, they would be lucky to be Scott’s next destination.

Toby Wilding

Admittedly, this price does feel like a big one for a club to pay for a player with Scott’s level of experience.

However, he has been outstanding for Nigel Pearson’s side all season in the Championship, and showed how high a ceiling he has with his performance against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

As a result, you feel his value is only going to rise the more he develops, meaning not only could he be a big asset on the pitch for a club in the top-flight, but also a player they could still make a big profit on.

With that in mind, it does seem as though it could be worth West Ham still paying that price for Scott in the summer.

If they don’t, then as we have seen in recent windows, it is likely there will be another club in the Premier League willing to do that, which could cause them to miss a big opportunity on and off the pitch.