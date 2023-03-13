“They could slip up again” – Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Sunderland v Sheffield United

Two of the Championship’s biggest clubs will square off on Wednesday night as Sunderland welcome Sheffield United to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats got their play-off push back on track this past weekend after three defeats on the spin when they managed to defeat another top-six chasing rival Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road.

Abdoullah Ba’s first-half strike was enough for the Wearsiders to take all three points back on the long trip to the North East, and it left them just five points off Millwall in sixth spot.

That means they will be full of confidence as the Blades come to visit this week – Paul Heckingbottom’s side need to start winning matches consistently and fast as their latest loss to Luton Town at Bramall Lane saw the gap closed on them by Middlesbrough to just four points in the battle for an automatic promotion place.

Playing in-front of the largest home attendance in the entire division will not be an easy task though on Wednesday, and EFL pundit David Prutton cannot split the two sides in his assessment of the match.

“That was a big, and unexpected, win for Sunderland on Sunday,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“To come off the back of three straight defeats – and that mauling against Stoke – and win at Norwich was some result as we head into the business end of the season.

“Sheffield United will be a bit on edge and need a win here regardless of what Middlesbrough do on Tuesday night because that gap has closed big time.

“With that bit of pressure, they could slip up again. Score draw. 1-1.”

The Verdict

Sheffield United, coming off the back of a loss, perhaps couldn’t have asked for many worse fixtures than this.

Confidence is clearly not sky-high right now in Paul Heckingbottom’s dressing room, and whilst Sunderland aren’t the most consistent of teams in the division, on their day they can trouble anyone.

The Black Cats have plenty to play for as they are still in the hunt for the play-offs, but the expected miss of Amad Diallo – despite also being absent for the Norwich win – will be a blow.

Such is the beauty of the Championship though is that matches like this are completely unpredictable – it should be an entertaining contest however.